Chelsea set a unique Premier League record and Robert Sanchez earns a slice of unwanted history in the Blues' agonising 2-1 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Chelsea set a unique Premier League record and Robert Sanchez earned a slice of unwanted history in the Blues' agonising 2-1 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Enzo Maresca's men were fighting an uphill battle from the fifth minute at the Theatre of Dreams, as first-choice goalkeeper Sanchez wiped out Bryan Mbeumo as the Cameroonian was racing through on goal.

Mbeumo had been set clear by a clever flick-on from Benjamin Sesko, and the former Brentford man would have had an empty net to tap home into had he not been caught on the shin by Chelsea's number one.

Referee Peter Bankes had no choice but to brandish the red card for the denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity, as Sanchez set an unwanted Premier League record for Chelsea.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion man picked up the Blues' earliest-ever red card in the competition, and only two other goalkeepers have been sent off in quicker time in the Premier League than the Spaniard.

Chelsea set substitution record after Sanchez red card in Man United loss

Maresca responded to Sanchez's dismissal by taking off young attacker Estevao for Filip Jorgensen, only one minute before Pedro Neto was also withdrawn for Tosin Adarabioyo as the visitors reverted to a defensive setup.

Another surprise early change occurred in the 21st minute, as a dejected Cole Palmer made way for Andrey Santos; a move that Maresca has now revealed was due to the England international struggling for fitness.

Palmer's premature withdrawal saw Chelsea write a new chapter of Premier League history, as they are now the first team in the competition to make as many as three substitutions within the first 21 minutes of a game.

Bruno Fernandes had already put Man United ahead by the time Palmer was taken off, and Casemiro doubled the Red Devils' lead to seemingly put them out of sight soon after, but the Brazilian's red card towards the end of the first half blew the game wide open.

However, not until the 80th minute did Chelsea reduce the deficit through a Trevoh Chalobah header, and Maresca's 10 men could not find a late leveller against Ruben Amorim's 10-strong team.

Sanchez issues apology after record-breaking Man United red card

Sanchez's red card at the Theatre of Dreams was just the second of the 27-year-old's career, after he was also dismissed for a last-man foul while playing for Brighton in a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United in November 2021.

The Spain international took the blame for Saturday's loss, issuing an apology to the Chelsea fanbase on social media and praising his teammates' efforts in the second 45.

"On me today guys, big sorry for that, team put a massive effort in the second half but couldn't get there," Sanchez wrote on an Instagram story.

The goalkeeper will serve his one-game ban in Tuesday's EFL Cup third-round clash with Lincoln City, before returning to face former club Brighton at Stamford Bridge next Saturday.

Palmer has also emerged as a doubt for the midweek game, and Maresca delivered an update on the 23-year-old's fitness following his early substitution on Saturday.

No Data Analysis info