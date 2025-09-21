Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca explains his decision to substitute Cole Palmer during his side's 2-1 loss against Manchester United on Saturday.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has insisted that he brought Cole Palmer off against Manchester United as his groin injury flared up again.

The Blues suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season on Saturday evening, losing 2-1 at Old Trafford.

Chelsea shot-stopper Robert Sanchez was dismissed in the fifth minute of the game, and his red card caused Maresca a number of problems, with Estevao Willian and Pedro Neto both subsequently substituted for a goalkeeper and centre-back.

Palmer was also taken off in the 21st minute, and many supporters were critical of the decision to substitute him as it left the Londoners with little attacking threat.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Maresca explained that Palmer had been struggling with injury prior to the match, saying: "We decided to change with Estevao and Pedro Neto and after we changed Cole because he made an effort to play this game because he was not 100% fit.

"This morning he had a test and he was okay but not 100% fit. So we decided to change him after 20 minutes."

Palmer had been struggling with a groin problem in pre-season, and he also missed England’s World Cup qualifiers in September as a result of his issue.

Is Enzo Maresca struggling to get the best out of Chelsea?

Maresca must be expected to challenge for the title considering he has been backed significantly in the transfer market, but there are worrying signs that he is failing to get the most out of his squad this season.

The Blues have only won two of their six games this term, and their defeat against United means they are already seven points behind league-leaders Liverpool.

While Palmer is arguably the club's best player, he has scored just one non-penalty goal in his last 19 Premier League matches, and the Blues boss has so far not found a way to get him more involved in the final third.

Sanchez has long been identified as a weakness by supporters, and his dismissal on Saturday will only fuel criticism of Maresca's decision to not add a starting goalkeeper in the summer.

Can Ruben Amorim take confidence from Chelsea win?

As for United, the win will have eased some of the pressure that had been mounting on boss Ruben Amorim, who has faced scrutiny for his side's performances since his appointment in November 2024.

The Red Devils only have seven points, though they are just two points from fourth-placed Crystal Palace, who occupy the final confirmed Champions League spot.

Amorim's side should be competing for titles given United are among the biggest clubs in the world, but qualifying for Europe's premier competition would be significant progress from their 15th-placed finish in 2024-25.

It should also be noted that the team have already played Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea in their opening five games of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign, and perhaps Amorim should be granted some leniency in light of his side's difficult start to the season.