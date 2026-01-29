Chelsea transfer latest: River Plate 'agree deal' to sign Blues starlet on loan following Strasbourg disappointment

By Ben Sully | 29 Jan 2026 16:10 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 16:14

Chelsea have reportedly reached an agreement with River Plate over the loan exit of Kendry Paez.

The 18-year-old officially joined Chelsea from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle last summer - two years after the move had been initially agreed.

The highly-rated prospect was swiftly sent out on loan to Chelsea's sister club Strasbourg to continue his development.

However, Paez has struggled to enjoy regular game time under Liam Rosenior and current head coach Gary O'Neil, having had to settle for four starts in 15 Ligue 1 appearances.

Chelsea prospect set for River Plate loan switch

After mustering just one goal in France, the Ecuador international has now been recalled ahead of another loan exit.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Argentinian giants River Plate have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign Paez on loan.

The move is believed to be a six-month loan deal, which means he should link back up with Chelsea and his former Strasbourg boss, Rosenior, ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Paez will now travel to Buenos Aires to undergo a medical before becoming the newest member of Marcelo Gallardo's squad.

Is this the right move for Paez?

Paez arrived with plenty of excitement about his potential, given the fact that he had already been an Ecuador international for nearly two years and had scored 13 goals and provided six assists in 70 appearances for Independiente at a young age.

However, he has struggled to adapt to European football during his time with Strasbourg, so a move back to South America could be a smart move as he looks to develop his game.

Paez will also learn to adapt to the demands of playing for one of South America's biggest clubs, which will allow Chelsea to see how he performs in a high-pressure environment.

From a personal standpoint, Paez will hope the move offers him the chance to hit a strong run of form in the lead-up to representing Ecuador at the 2026 World Cup.