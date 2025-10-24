Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash between Chelsea and Sunderland.

Chelsea welcome Sunderland to Stamford Bridge for their latest Premier League fixture on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues thrashed 10-man Ajax 5-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday, while the Black Cats beat Wolves 2-0 in the top flight last weekend, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

CHELSEA

Out: Malo Gusto (suspended) Cole Palmer (groin), Mykhaylo Mudryk (doping ban), Levi Colwill (ACL), Dario Essugo (thigh), Benoit Badiashile (muscle), Liam Delap (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; James, Tosin, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Neto, Estevao, Garnacho; Pedro

SUNDERLAND

Out: Omar Alderete (concussion), Habib Diarra (groin), Romaine Mundle (hamstring), Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Aji Alese (shoulder), Leo Hjelde (Achilles)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Reinildo; Rigg, Xhaka, Sadiki; Talbi, Isidor, Le Fee

