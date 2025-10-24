Chelsea welcome Sunderland to Stamford Bridge for their latest Premier League fixture on Saturday afternoon.
The Blues thrashed 10-man Ajax 5-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday, while the Black Cats beat Wolves 2-0 in the top flight last weekend, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.
CHELSEA vs. SUNDERLAND
CHELSEA
Out: Malo Gusto (suspended) Cole Palmer (groin), Mykhaylo Mudryk (doping ban), Levi Colwill (ACL), Dario Essugo (thigh), Benoit Badiashile (muscle), Liam Delap (hamstring)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; James, Tosin, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Neto, Estevao, Garnacho; Pedro
SUNDERLAND
Out: Omar Alderete (concussion), Habib Diarra (groin), Romaine Mundle (hamstring), Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Aji Alese (shoulder), Leo Hjelde (Achilles)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Reinildo; Rigg, Xhaka, Sadiki; Talbi, Isidor, Le Fee
