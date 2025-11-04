Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca provides a positive update on the fitness of Cole Palmer and Benoit Badiashile and shares when the duo could make their first-team return.

Palmer has been limited to just four appearances across all competitions this season and has not played for the Blues since aggravating a groin problem in a 2-1 defeat at Manchester United in September.

Centre-back Badiashile, meanwhile, has missed Chelsea’s last five games in all tournaments as he has been nursing an unspecified muscle injury.

Maresca had initially forecast a return for Palmer after October’s international break, before revising his prediction, saying the playmaker - along with Badiashile - are unlikely to return before December.

Both players will not be involved in Chelsea’s Champions League clash with Qarabag on Wednesday, but Maresca has given supporters hope that the Blues duo could make a timely return for the club’s showdown with Barcelona on November 25.

Palmer, Badiashile could return for Barcelona UCL clash

Asked whether Palmer could return to face Barcelona, Maresca told reporters on Tuesday: “We hope so, but with Cole, we try to schedule the beginning and then we need to review that.

“We go day by day with Cole. He is not taking any sessions with the team... I would love to have Cole here tomorrow and for every game. Unfortunately, he's injured, but for sure, we want him back very soon."

“We have Benoit Badiashile that can probably be available after the international break and for us, that is huge news, Maresca added.

Palmer and Badiashile could therefore be sidelined for just three more games - including Premier League clashes with Wolves and Burnley - before the Blues welcome Barcelona to Stamford Bridge on matchday five of the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Maresca has confirmed that Pedro Neto will miss Wednesday’s trip to Qarabag with a minor issue, but he will be available to face Wolves on Saturday, while Dario Essugo - who has not played for Chelsea since the Club World Cup - is “still out for a while” with a long-term thigh injury

Chelsea are also having to cope without long-term absence Levi Colwill (ACL), but Liam Delap is back in contention on Wednesday after recovering from injury and serving a one-match suspension against Spurs last weekend.