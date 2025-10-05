Chelsea defenders Benoit Badiashile and Josh Acheampong were taken off against Liverpool on Saturday, and the club provides the latest on their injuries.

The Londoners won their first Premier League game in four on Saturday afternoon, netting a last-minute winner against Liverpool to claim all three points against the champions.

Manager Enzo Maresca celebrated wildly in the aftermath of Estevao Willian's 95th-minute goal, and he was subsequently shown a second yellow card and sent off.

Assistant Caballero conducted the post-match interviews, and he was hopeful that Badiashile and Acheampong avoided injuries, telling reporters: "The two central defenders, it was just prevention because they made a great effort today, but just prevention. We spoke with them already and they said that they are OK, so good for us."

The Blues ended their clash against Liverpool with Reece James and Jorrel Hato in central defence, and they will hope that they will not have to use that pairing again this season.

Chelsea's depth assessed: Todd Boehly's spending pays off

The positive injury news will be a welcome relief to supporters given a number of defenders are currently sidelined, including Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana.

Nathaniel Chalobah is available for selection once more after serving a suspension, but the fact Maresca was able to defeat Liverpool without key defenders should be seen as a positive.

Cole Palmer is also injured, and while the Blues have often struggled to create chances without him in the starting XI, perhaps the integration of Estevao could help replace his impact.

Owner Todd Boehly has at times been criticised for what was perceived as reckless spending, but Chelsea's strength of depth paid off on Saturday.

Are Chelsea ready to take the next step in the Premier League?

For much of the 21st century, Chelsea have been competing at the top of European and domestic football, but their last Premier League title was won in the 2016-17 season.

Having won the Club World Cup against Paris Saint-Germain and beaten Liverpool on Saturday, Maresca has proven he can compete tactically with Europe's best teams.

The Blues have frequently spent large sums in the transfer market, and their expenditure dictates that they should be challenging for the title.

Once the likes of Palmer return to the XI, Chelsea should be expected to push towards the top of the table.