Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca delivers a major injury update on Cole Palmer ahead of this week's showdowns with Barcelona and Arsenal respectively.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has seemingly backtracked on his previous claims that Cole Palmer would miss the double-header with Barcelona and Arsenal.

During the middle of last week, Palmer was moving towards a return from a two-month absence with a groin injury, but he suffered a fracture to the small toe on his left foot through stubbing his foot at home.

Maresca subsequently stated that the England international would be sidelined for at least the three games against Burnley, Barcelona and Arsenal before the end of the month.

Tuesday's Champions League showdown with the La Liga champions is still deemed to be too soon for the 23-year-old as he bids to kick-start a season where he has made just four appearances.

However, speaking to reporters at a press conference on Monday, Maresca appeared to leave the door open to Palmer playing some part against Arsenal on Sunday.

Maresca provides Palmer update

While uncertainty remains over the progress that Palmer has made, Maresca revealed that the player was already taking part in training.

The Italian told reporters: "We don't know when but for sure, it will be soon. He is already on the pitch, touching the ball and the feeling is good."

He added: "We are here for tomorrow's game and after that we will see about the Arsenal game.

"The last time I spoke with Cole was after the session yesterday to see how he was feeling. But I didn't ask him details about the injury at all."

Any other injury updates?

With no issues picked up at Burnley on Saturday, Maresca did not provide any other injury news, but positives were taken from how he used his players on Saturday.

Benoit Badiashile got 45 minutes of football for the first time since October 4, while Reece James came through a pre-planned 45 minutes unscathed.

Moises Caicedo and Estevao Willian - both of whom have played a lot of football for their clubs and countries - were able to remain as unused substitutes.

Although Wesley Fofana was not part of the squad at Turf Moor, the centre-back is believed to be fit and in contention to return against Barcelona.