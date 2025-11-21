Chelsea star Cole Palmer suffers a fresh injury blow as Enzo Maresca reveals that the playmaker has had an "accident at home" and is ruled out of action in the short term.

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has been ruled out for at least the next three matches after suffering what Enzo Maresca described as an "accident at home".

Palmer has been sidelined since September 20 due to a lingering groin injury, but the hope was that he was closing in on a return to action after featuring in training earlier this week.

With Saturday's game at Burnley being followed by mammoth showdowns with Barcelona and Arsenal, the England international was targeting an appearance in one of the latter two fixtures.

However, speaking at a press conference on Friday morning, Maresca revealed that Palmer will remain out of action with a toe injury.

Maresca reveals fresh Palmer injury blow

When quizzed on how Palmer was progressing in his recovery from the groin issue, Maresca said: "He's not available for tomorrow for sure, Barcelona, for sure, Arsenal, for sure.

"Unfortunately he had an accident at home two days ago and he hit his toe. It's nothing important, but for sure he's not back next week."

When pressed on the development, the Italian added: "The only thing we know is that he's not available for this week, next week.

"It can happen. I wake up many times during the night to go to the toilet. I hit my head, my legs, my everything, so it can happen."

Although not confirmed by Maresca, BBC Sport report that Palmer has fractured his small toe on his left foot after stubbing it against a door.

Could Palmer injury be blessing in disguise?

Given his importance to the team, Maresca would have been tempted to include Palmer in his squad for the matches with Barcelona and Arsenal.

However, in reality, the Barcelona fixture would have come too soon for the 23-year-old and the Arsenal game would have been viewed as a calculated risk at best.

With another eight matches to come in December, it may prove to be a blessing in disguise for Palmer to have at least another one or two weeks rest to help avoid further setbacks.

