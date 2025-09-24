Sports Mole rounds up Chelsea’s injury and suspension list ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chelsea return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon when they play host to Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Blues ended a three-game winless streak on Tuesday night as they came from behind to earn a 2-1 victory at Lincoln City in the EFL Cup third round.

However, last weekend's defeat to Manchester United has left Enzo Maresca's side down in sixth place in the Premier League table, just three points ahead of 14th-placed Brighton.

Here, Sports Mole assesses all of Chelsea’s injury and suspension issues ahead of the game against Brighton, who thrashed Barnsley by a 6-0 scoreline earlier this week.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: September 27 (vs. Brighton)

With his groin issue well-documented on the back of his early substitution against Man United last weekend, it was no surprise that Cole Palmer missed the Lincoln City fixture.

While nothing has been confirmed, there is a suggestion that the playmaker could be absent until at least after the October international break, with surgery also an option.

Liam Delap

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Liam Delap has already been ruled out until December with the hamstring injury that he sustained at the end of August.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Return date: September 27 (vs. Brighton)

Benoit Badiashile has not played for Chelsea since the Club World Cup courtesy of a muscle problem. However, the centre-back has recently returned to training and is an outside bet for a place on the substitutes' bench.

Romeo Lavia

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: September 27 (vs. Brighton)

Romeo Lavia finds himself in a similar situation to Badiashile and could return to the substitutes' bench for at least one of the next three fixtures.

Levi Colwill

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Levil Colwill had surgery on a serious knee injury in early August and will not come back into contention until the closing weeks of the season at the very earliest.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Dario Essugo suffered a thigh injury during international duty with Portugal Under-21s in September and will not be back in contention until the turn of the year.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: September 27 (vs. Brighton)

Maresca has suggested that Marc Guiu sustained some sort of injury prior the Lincoln game, putting his inclusion in the squad in considerable doubt.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Illness

Possible return date: September 27 (vs. Brighton)

Josh Acheampong would have started the Lincoln City tie had he not been ruled out through illness. As it stands, it is unclear whether the 19-year-old will return for this fixture.

CHELSEA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Chelsea do not have any players officially suspended for Saturday’s game with Robert Sanchez having served a one-game ban; however, it is essential to remember that Mykhaylo Mudryk is still sidelined due to a provisional doping ban.

