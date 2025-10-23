Sports Mole rounds up all of Chelsea’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash against Sunderland.





After having red cards disrupt some of their matches this season, Chelsea finally enjoyed good fortune on Wednesday as they benefitted from Kenneth Taylor's 17th-minute dismissal in their eventual 5-1 Champions League victory over Ajax at Stamford Bridge.

Back at the Bridge on Saturday, Enzo Maresca's team host promoted Sunderland in the ninth round of Premier League action, knowing that a fifth league win this weekend could lift them into the top four in the top-flight table.

Victory is not assured, however, considering the Black Cats' strong start to the season since returning to the top tier, as the seventh-placed newcomers are level on 14 points with the Blues after eight games.

Having been made to sweat against Nottingham Forest last week — the 3-0 result was far from a fair reflection of Ange Postecoglou's last match in charge of Forest — Maresca's team cannot expect that same level of performance to secure victory over Regis Le Bris's men in gameweek nine.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Chelsea's latest injury and suspension news ahead of the visit of Sunderland to West London on Saturday.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: November 8 (vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Maresca shared some positive news about Liam Delap ahead of Chelsea's midweek Champions League match against Ajax, suggesting the forward might join team training either this week or next.

Delap has not played since suffering a thigh injury against Fulham in late August but could return to action some time in November.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: December 3 (vs. Leeds United)

Initially, it was believed Cole Palmer would recover from his groin injury in a few weeks.

However, Maresca acknowledged before the Forest match that this estimate was incorrect, stating that the England international would be out for “six more weeks”, suggesting his return is most probable in late November or early December.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: December 20 (vs. Newcastle United)

Benoit Badiashile, recently back from a long-term muscle injury, appears to have had a recurrence, and Maresca has confirmed that he will not be available until December.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Dario Essugo had surgery following a thigh injury he sustained while playing for Portugal Under-21s in September, and he is not expected to return until 2026.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Levi Colwill is unlikely to play for Chelsea this season, having suffered a serious knee injury on the eve of the 2025-26 season.

CHELSEA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Return date: October 29 (vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Chelsea got their customary red card late on against Forest last weekend, thus ruling out Malo Gusto for Sunderland’s visit on Saturday.

Joao Pedro, however, should return to the XI after missing Wednesday’s win against Ajax due to suspension, which only applied in Europe.

It is worth noting that Mykhaylo Mudryk is still unavailable due to a provisional doping ban.



Anthony Brown Written by

No Data Analysis info