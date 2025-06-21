Sports Mole brings you the latest injury and suspension news for Chelsea ahead of their Club World Cup fixture with Esperance Tunis on Wednesday morning.

Chelsea aim to avoid humiliation in the Club World Cup when they face Esperance Tunis on Wednesday morning (Tuesday night in the United States) in their final Group D match.

Although Enzo Maresca's men started their group phase with maximum points from a 2-0 victory over Los Angeles FC, the London giants faltered on Friday, conceding an early lead after half-time against Flamengo to lose 3-1.

While the Blues occupy the second qualifying spot ahead of the last match in the section, they cannot afford another defeat against the 34-time Tunisian champions, both of whom are tied on three points before the crucial clash.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at Chelsea's injury and suspension news ahead of the encounter at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Wesley Fofana

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Return date: Next season

Wesley Fofana is not part of the Chelsea squad in the United States, having undergone hamstring surgery in April, which ruled out the French defender until the 2025-26 season.

CHELSEA'S SUSPENSION LIST

No sooner had Nicolas Jackson been introduced by Maresca on Friday than the much-criticised forward was dismissed for serious foul play after his studs caught Flamengo defender Ayrton Lucas near the touchline.

The forward is expected to miss at least one game — the clash with Esperance — and could still face an extended ban, a disappointment for the former Villarreal player, who was sent off in a Premier League match against Newcastle United last month.

Mykhaylo Mudryk

Mykhaylo Mudryk remains excluded from the first-team setup due to a provisional doping ban, a result of testing positive for meldonium towards the end of 2024.

Although the wide attacker has not been handed an official punishment, the FA charged the wide attacker for violating anti-doping rules in June 2025, pointing to a lengthy ban sooner or later.