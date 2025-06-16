Conference League champions Chelsea comfortably secure all three points with a 2-0 victory over Los Angeles FC in Group D's opening fixture in the Club World Cup.

Conference League champions Chelsea comfortably secured all three points with a 2-0 victory over Los Angeles FC in their opening match in Group D of the Club World Cup.

Chelsea were expectedly in complete control in the first half, and despite rarely shifting out of first gear, the Blues showed their quality as Pedro Neto skilfully scored after 34 minutes, giving Enzo Maresca's side the lead heading into the break.

Los Angeles FC improved significantly in the second half, posing a far greater threat as they pushed for the equaliser, but the Blues held firm and eventually sealed all three points in their Club World Cup opener thanks to a late goal from Enzo Fernandez.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

There have been questions asked about how serious the Premier League teams will take this competition, and tonight's clash has done little to answer that debate.

Maresca may have named a full strength 11, with the likes of Cole Palmer, Moises Caicedo and Reece James all starting, but the tempo and intensity of the match resembled that most often seen in pre-season friendly fixtures.

That mattered little in the end, as Chelsea dominated virtually the entire game and ultimately secured all three points, putting them in the driving seat to qualify at the top of the Group D standings.

As for Los Angeles FC, the Black and Gold do deserve credit for how they went about the second half, playing a far more expansive style and threatening Chelsea with much more quality than during a first 45 minutes where they appeared afraid to attack the Premier League team.

CHELSEA VS. LOS ANGELES FC HIGHLIGHTS

Pedro Neto goal vs. Los Angeles FC (34th min, Chelsea 1-0 Los Angeles FC)

Neto opens the scoring for Chelsea!

Nicolas Jackson drops deep to receive the ball and quickly plays a pass behind the Los Angeles defence, sending Neto through on goal.

The Portuguese winger feints a shot with his right, cuts onto his left and pulls his strike back into the near corner - the first showing of what these Premier League players are capable of!

Enzo Fernandez goal vs. Los Angeles FC (79th min, Chelsea 2-0 Los Angeles FC)



Chelsea double their lead, and that is surely game over!

Liam Delap receives the ball on the wide right and delivers a first-time cross into the middle of the box, where Fernandez is making a bursting run.

Fernandez brilliantly brings the ball into his control and then lifts his strike into the far right corner, doubling Chelsea's advantage.

MAN OF THE MATCH - PEDRO NETO

The Chelsea winger was certainly the standout performer in an otherwise slow performance from Chelsea, as they comfortably secured all three points.

Neto scored the opening goal for Chelsea, with a fantastic Cruyff-esque turn taking the defender out of the game before cutting his strike into the near corner.

The forward also struck the crossbar late on, denying him a spectacular second, while he made four key passes and five successful dribbles throughout the game.

CHELSEA VS. LOS ANGELES FC MATCH STATS

Possession: Chelsea 65%-35% Los Angeles FC

Shots: Chelsea 17-7 Los Angeles FC

Shots on target: Chelsea 6-4 Los Angeles FC

Corners: Chelsea 7-1 Los Angeles FC

Fouls: Chelsea 11-11 Los Angeles FC

BEST STATS



WHAT NEXT?

Chelsea's next clash will come against Flamengo on June 20, when the Blues will be aiming to secure their qualification for the next stage of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles FC will be aiming to bounce back with a win against Esperance de Tunis on June 20, before facing Flamengo in a potentially crucial final match in Group D.