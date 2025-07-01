Sports Mole brings you the latest injury and suspension news for Chelsea ahead of their Club World Cup quarter-final against Palmeiras on Friday night.

Chelsea are back in action on Friday night when they square off against Palmeiras in the Club World Cup quarter-finals.

The Blues may have suffered defeat to Flamengo in the group phase, but they reached this stage of the tournament with a 4-1 victory over Benfica on Saturday.

Prior to that win, Enzo Maresca would have been aware of Palmeiras securing their place in the last eight with a 1-0 triumph against Brazilian champions Botafogo.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at Chelsea's injury and suspension news ahead of their meeting with a side in Palmeiras who could field future Blues arrival Estevao Willian.

Wesley Fofana

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Return date: Next season

Wesley Fofana is not part of the Chelsea squad in the United States, having undergone hamstring surgery in April, which ruled out the French defender until the 2025-26 season.

Benoit Badiashile

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Unknown

Return date: July 4 (vs. Palmeiras)

Benoit Badiashile had been impressing for Chelsea against Benfica before he was forced off through injury. While the exact nature of the issue has not been revealed, the centre-back was spotted on crutches after the match and is a major doubt for this fixture.

Chelsea's suspension list

Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo has been one of Chelsea's star players during their time in the United States, but the Ecuador international will miss this contest after picking up his second yellow card of the tournament against Benfica.

However, Nicolas Jackson is available again having served his two-match ban for the red card versus Flamengo.

Mykhaylo Mudryk

Mykhaylo Mudryk remains excluded from the first-team setup due to a provisional doping ban, a result of testing positive for meldonium towards the end of 2024.

Although the wide attacker has not been handed an official punishment, the FA charged the wide attacker for violating anti-doping rules in June 2025, pointing to a lengthy ban sooner or later.

