Chelsea are back on the continental front on Tuesday in what promises to be a reunion with former boss Jose Mourinho, as the Portuguese tactician leads his Benfica side in round two of the Champions League league phase.

Both teams are searching for a reaction after opening-day setbacks, with the Blues falling 3-1 away to Bayern Munich, while the visitors suffered a shock 3-2 defeat on home soil against Qarabag.

Enzo Maresca will also be determined to inspire a sharp response after Saturday’s disappointment against Brighton & Hove Albion, when Trevoh Chalobah’s dismissal proved costly and a one-goal advantage was overturned in a 3-1 loss.

Chalobah is expected to feature in midweek but Maresca continues to contend with defensive absences and a significant blow in attack, as his lengthy injury list shows little sign of easing.

Here, Sports Mole provides a detailed round-up of Chelsea’s injury and suspension situation ahead of Benfica’s visit to Stamford Bridge.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: October 18 (vs Nottingham Forest)

Cole Palmer was withdrawn against Manchester United and has since missed the EFL Cup tie with Lincoln City as well as the Premier League defeat to Brighton. Maresca has confirmed that the 23-year-old will require at least two to three weeks of rest to recover fully from a recurring groin problem.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: October 18 (vs Nottingham Forest)

Tosin Adarabioyo has been unavailable for recent fixtures against Lincoln and Brighton, and the centre-back is unlikely to return before the October international break.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: October 4 (vs Liverpool)

Wesley Fofana sat out the weekend’s clash following a concussion sustained against Lincoln and is not expected to be risked for Benfica, though he should return in time for next week’s league outing.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Mid-November

Liam Delap remains sidelined with a hamstring problem sustained in late August and is not expected to return before mid-November as his recovery continues.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Levi Colwill underwent surgery in August and is facing a lengthy rehabilitation programme, with the defender likely to be absent for several months due to a cruciate ligament injury.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Dario Essugo picked up a thigh injury while representing Portugal’s Under-21 side earlier this month and has since undergone surgery, with rehabilitation now underway for the young midfielder.

CHELSEA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Chelsea have no suspensions to contend with for Tuesday’s clash, although it is worth noting that Mykhaylo Mudryk remains unavailable as he serves a provisional doping ban.



Adeyeye Oluwapelumi Written by

