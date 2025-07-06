Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Chelsea could line up for Tuesday's Club World Cup semi-final against Fluminense.

Closing in on a repeat of their 2021 triumph, Chelsea will meet Brazilian giants Fluminense in the Club World Cup semi-finals, with Blues boss Enzo Maresca set to make changes on Tuesday.

The London club, who edged past Palmeiras in the last eight, will be without Liam Delap and Levi Colwill due to suspension: both picked up their second yellow card of the tournament in the quarter-finals.

So, new signing Joao Pedro will vie with Nicolas Jackson - who failed to appear last time out, despite returning from a two-match ban - to start up front in Delap's absence.

Either Tosin Adarabioyo or Josh Acheampong could deputise for Colwill in the back four, but Benoit Badiashile has been ruled out by an injury sustained in Chelsea's last-16 win over Benfica.

Maresca also has concerns regarding captain Reece James, who suffered yet another niggle during the warm-up, and Romeo Lavia - the latter is still struggling with a muscular problem.

Should Lavia be unavailable, Enzo Fernandez may join Moises Caicedo in midfield, with the Ecuadorian now back in action after serving a one-match ban; Andrey Santos would most likely make way.

Like teenage sensation Estevao - a scorer against his new club last time out - new arrival Jamie Bynoe-Gittens is ineligible; both have already played for another team at this year's tournament.

Noni Madueke's future is very much up in the air, so Christopher Nkunku - another potential summer departure - is favourite to join Pedro Neto and Cole Palmer behind the Blues' lone striker.

Chelsea possible starting lineup: Sanchez; Gusto, Tosin, Chalobah, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Nkunku; Pedro

