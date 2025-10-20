Fernandez, Fofana decisions: Predicted Chelsea XI vs. Ajax

Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Chelsea could line up for Wednesday's Champions League league-phase clash with Ajax.

Chelsea fulcrum Enzo Fernandez remains touch-and-go for Wednesday's Champions League league-phase contest with Ajax at Stamford Bridge.

The Argentine midfielder returned from international duty with a minor knee problem, one that ruled him out of the Blues' 3-0 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday.

However, Moises Caicedo was fit enough to play 45 minutes of the Tricky Trees trouncing, sharing a half with Romeo Lavia alongside Malo Gusto, who became the latest Chelsea man to see red in the dying embers.

Gusto will serve his suspension against Sunderland this weekend so ought to be retained in the XI here, likely alongside the returning Caicedo as Maresca saves Fernandez for Chelsea's next Premier League contest.

Gusto in midfield means Reece James at right-back again, but Maresca could go with a new-look central pairing of Tosin Adarabioyo and Wesley Fofana, the latter of whom was rested against Forest as a precaution.

The Italian also has youthful options for change further forward, where South American duo Estevao and Facundo Buonanotte are both contenders to come in for Alejandro Garnacho and Andrey Santos respectively.

Pedro Neto's place in the final third should not be in any doubt, though, and the same goes for Joao Pedro in the number nine spot with Liam Delap (hamstring) still missing.

Cole Palmer (groin), Mykhaylo Mudryk (doping ban), Levi Colwill (ACL), Dario Essugo (thigh) and Benoit Badiashile (muscle) are also out of contention for the hosts.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; James, Adarabioyo, Fofana, Cucurella; Gusto, Caicedo; Estevao, Buonanotte, Neto; Pedro

No Data Analysis info