Changes across the park: Predicted Chelsea XI vs. Benfica

Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Chelsea could line up for Tuesday's Champions League league-phase clash with Benfica.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca should be tempted into a handful of changes for Tuesday's Champions League league-phase clash with Benfica at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are counting the cost of injuries and suspensions even at this early stage of the season, as they suffered their third defeat in four matches in Saturday's 3-1 Premier League home loss to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chelsea's downfall against the Seagulls began when Trevoh Chalobah was sent off for a last-man foul, which rules the defender out of next weekend's crunch battle with Liverpool, but he will be available for the visit of Jose Mourinho's side.

Maresca is therefore likely to persist with Chalobah in the backline for now, but Malo Gusto for Reece James and Benoit Badiashile for Jorrel Hato are possible like-for-like swaps as the Blues manage a hectic fixture calendar.

A fit-again Romeo Lavia is an alternative option over Moises Caicedo in midfield, but there should be no respite for Enzo Fernandez, as his omission would deprive the hosts of true star passing quality.

The Blues are already coping without Cole Palmer due to his long-standing groin injury, but Maresca can at least call upon Facundo Buonanotte again, as the Brighton loanee was ineligible to face his parent club at the weekend.

Buonanotte's inclusion could be one of two alterations to the Chelsea attacking line, as Alejandro Garnacho will surely be considered for a place over Pedro Neto, but Estevao should be retained after being prematurely sacrificed for a defender for the second Premier League game in a row on Saturday.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella; Fernandez, Lavia; Estevao, Buonanotte, Garnacho; Pedro

