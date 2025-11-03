Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Chelsea could line up for Wednesday's Champions League clash with Qarabag FK.

Enzo Maresca may choose to rest Moises Caicedo for Chelsea’s Champions League match against Qarabag FK on Wednesday, which is the fourth game of the league phase for the London club.

The Blues’ midfield star was recently recognised as one of the best in his position, alongside Manchester City’s Rodri, after earning the man of the match award in the London derby victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

However, the Italian manager may choose to rest his key midfielder in Baku, with Romeo Lavia given the green light since the Belgian’s fitness is regaining after his latest injury comeback.

Despite the apparent gap in quality between the two sides, Lavia’s presence alongside Enzo Fernandes is unlikely to cause a significant dip in performance, as the former Southampton player’s skill in build-up and pressure evasion remains highly valued.

In defence, Reece James might also be rested, having recently played 90 minutes at Spurs, with Malo Gusto starting in place of the captain; meanwhile, the talented Josh Acheampong, Tosin Adarabioyo and Marc Cucurella should complete the backline, with the latter just about edging out Jorrel Hato.

The quartet above should line up in front of Robert Sanchez, although there may be temptation to start with Filip Jorgensen in goal.

Further forward, Estevao ought to return on the right flank, with Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens completing the attacking trio behind the centre-forward.

While Liam Delap could be the choice for the centre-forward role, Maresca might opt for Marc Guiu instead.

Delap might have been in line for his first start since August if he had played against Spurs. Unfortunately, after receiving a red card shortly after coming on in the cup victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers, he lost the opportunity to gain much-needed playing time at the weekend.

As a result, Guiu should start in Baku, with the former Ipswich Town striker replacing the Spaniard during the second half, as it would be unwise to risk re-injury by having the Englishman start against the Azerbaijani champions.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; Gusto, Acheampong, Adarabioyo, Cucurella; Lavia, Fernandez; Estevao, Pedro, Gittens; Guiu



Anthony Brown Written by

No Data Analysis info