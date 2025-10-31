Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca admits that conversations have been had with Liam Delap after his "embarrassing" red card against Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this week.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has clarified comments that he made regarding Liam Delap after his red card against Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this week.

After a two-month absence with a hamstring injury, the summer signing was introduced from the substitutes' bench on the hour mark before being dismissed in the space of 25 minutes.

Delap became involved in numerous physical battles with the Wolves centre-backs and was deservedly handed a second yellow card for a stray elbow, much to the frustration of his manager.

Maresca described the £30m man's behaviour as "embarrassing" and suggested that there are moments when Delap becomes embroiled in his own personal battles with opposition players over listening to instructions.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture at Tottenham Hotspur, Maresca moved to explain comments that he made earlier in the week.

Maresca admits to talks with Delap

While Maresca was seemingly keen to draw a line under the matter, he also suggested that his comments were more scathing than he had intended.

The Italian told reporters at a press conference: "I don't need to speak with Liam. I spoke with him but he knows everything.

"He is aware of the situation. He knows he made the mistake. Full stop, no more than that."

He added: "I'm not from England, so sometimes when I try to translate from Italian to English, it's a bit different. When Liam is on the pitch, he is more focused to try his battle with the defender. That's what I was trying to say.

"There are three players in this team that I know better than the rest, [Romeo] Lavia, [Cole] Palmer and Delap because I knew them from [Man] City U21s.

"I know Liam will be a fantastic player for us, but there are some things he can improve."

Delap a big miss for Chelsea against Spurs

Although Delap would have likely been named on the substitutes' bench against Spurs had he not been serving a one-match suspension, he would have been introduced at some stage.

Spurs pose a significant physical threat from set-pieces, as demonstrated against Everton last weekend, and they will back themselves to dominate Chelsea from free kicks and corners due to Chelsea's lack of height.

If Maresca selects Josh Acheampong and Marc Guiu, it would leave two of Chelsea's three tallest players on the pitch being 19 years of age.

Delap could have offered support from defensive and attacking set pieces during the second half, Maresca instead left with the conundrum over whether to use Joao Pedro as a number 10 or number nine and whether Guiu should be used from the start or the substitutes' bench.

No Data Analysis info