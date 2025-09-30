[monks data]
Champions League | League Stage
Sep 30, 2025 at 8pm UK
 
Benfica

Chelsea
1-0
Benfica

FT

Chelsea 1-0 Benfica: Enzo Maresca content with narrow Champions League win, reveals one player out injured for weeks

Maresca content with narrow Chelsea win over Benfica, reveals one player sidelined for weeks
Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca suggests that he was left content with his side's 1-0 victory over Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Blues went into Tuesday's game at Stamford Bridge having won just once in five games in all competitions, as well as seeing a player sent off in the previous two Premier League matches.

That streak was extended to three after Joao Pedro was dismissed deep into added-on time, but Richard Rios' own goal in the first half proved to be the difference between the two teams.

As a result, Chelsea have three points on the board from their two League Phase fixtures ahead of their next game, a home showdown with Ajax after the October international break.

Nevertheless, Maresca lamented the selection issues that he is continuing to face, a consequence of both injuries and suspensions.

Benoit Badiashile of Chelsea with Vangelis Pavlidis of Benfica during the Champions League game on September 30, 2025

Maresca comments on win over Benfica, midfielder's injury status

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Maresca largely dismissed the disappointing performance of his team, insisting that recording maximum points was most important.

The Italian said, as quoted by football.london: "We needed the win, the three points. We controlled the game, we scored the goal and created chances.

"Second-half, for different reasons, we dropped. We had some players on who are not 100% fit. It was good to win tonight."

When commenting on the fitness of his squad, it was revealed by Maresca that Andrey Santos would miss Saturday's Premier League fixture with Liverpool.

He added: "There is a big risk for the ones that play to get an injury. We lost Andrey Santos who will be out until after the international break.

"We have seven or eight players out. It is difficult to pick the same XI, but it is what it is. We need to adapt."

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca pictured on June 28, 2025

One last push before international break...

As Maresca alluded to, he has issues in a number of different areas, including centre-back with Trevoh Chalobah serving a ban for the Liverpool game.

Josh Acheampong, Benoit Badiashile and Jorrel Hato are his three options for that area of the pitch, while Romeo Lavia was not risked from the substitutes' bench against Benfica courtesy of being required to act as backup to Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez on Saturday.

That said, Caicedo played a full match after only being passed fit on Tuesday, while Fernandez could be in need of a break after a hectic run of appearances.

Further forward, Maresca must decide how to handle the absence of Cole Palmer with Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Facundo Buonanotte producing some bright moments without making a sustained impact.

