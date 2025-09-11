Sports Mole previews Saturday's Championship clash between Charlton Athletic and Millwall, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Charlton Athletic will hope to bounce back from their defeat prior to the international break when they welcome Millwall to the Valley on Saturday in the Championship.

Both sides have played four games, with the 16th-placed hosts losing 3-1 against Queens Park Rangers on August 30, and their points tally of four is two fewer than the 12th-placed visitors.

Match preview

Charlton were competitive for large periods against QPR, but a slow start saw them concede in the eighth minute, while a poor finish saw them ship two more goals from the 87th minute onwards.

The Red Robins' defeat was the second consecutive match that they had lost 3-1, but they do boast the fourth lowest xG against figure (3.4) of the 24 teams in the second tier.

Manager Nathan Jones will be concerned that in his side's six games this season, they have failed to net twice and only scored more than one goal in a match once.

Failure to get the better of Millwall would extend Charlton's winless streak to five games, and a defeat would be their fourth loss on the bounce.

The hosts were beaten 1-0 by Leicester City on August 23 at the Valley, and that match was the first time they had not won at home in three games this season, as well as being their first loss at the ground in 20 fixtures.

Millwall suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Wrexham on August 30, a game in which they produced nearly three times as many shots (14) inside the box as their opponents (five), and their xG figure of 1.96 was significantly more than the victors' figure of 0.53.

Boss Alex Neil will be pleased that his side have been more adventurous this term, with his team's tally of 118 touches in the penalty area only bettered by Coventry City (155).

The Lions are unbeaten against their hosts in their past 12 encounters, and they have won four of the clubs' five clashes since 2015.

Millwall have lost two and triumphed in two of their last four games in all competitions, but they have been defeated in two of their past three in the league, conceding five and scoring just once.

Neil's side have emerged as victors in all three of their away outings in 2025-26 - winning 1-0 twice - and their form on the road contrasts with their displays at the end of 2024-25, when they lost four of their final five away matches.

Team News

Charlton's injury list is relatively small, though they will still be unable to call upon centre-back James Bree, as well as striker Matt Godden, but both are scheduled to return by the end of the month.

Lloyd Jones and Amari'i Bell will no doubt be considered, especially as the centre-backs were selected against QPR last time out, while Miles Leaburn is likely to continue up front.

As for Millwall, boss Neil has insisted that his side's match against Charlton is his priority rather than the club's clash against rivals Crystal Palace on Tuesday in the EFL Cup, meaning fans can expect many first-team stars to play on Saturday.

Considering William Smallbone and Casper de Norre have been ruled out, midfielders Luke Cundle and Massimo Luongo may feature ahead of central defenders Jake Cooper and Tristan Crama.

In the forward line, Mihailo Ivanovic and Josh Coburn could be chosen to start together in a front two.

Charlton Athletic possible starting lineup:

Kaminski; Ramsay, Jones, Bell, Edwards; Coventry, Docherty; Apter, Carey, Campbell; Leaburn

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Benda; Leonard, Crama, Cooper, Sturge; Neghli, Luongo, Cundle, Emakhu; Ivanovic, Coburn

We say: Charlton Athletic 1-2 Millwall

It is difficult to see Charlton winning on the weekend given their displays in their winless run have been concerning, while Millwall have been excellent on the road.

The visitors have also been historically challenging opponents for the hosts, and they should be seen as favourites to claim all three points.

