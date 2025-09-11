Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Inter Miami could line up for their MLS clash against Charlotte FC on Saturday.

Inter Miami will travel without their veteran forward Luis Suarez, who has been suspended by Major League Soccer following disciplinary action.

The 38-year-old Uruguayan was involved in an altercation after the Herons’ humiliating League Cup final defeat to Seattle Sounders, which escalated to him spitting at an official from the opposing side.

As a consequence, Suarez has received a three-match ban from the MLS, meaning he will miss the trip to Charlotte this weekend, as well as subsequent home clashes against Seattle and D.C. United.

This absence leaves manager Javier Mascherano with a difficult task in attack, as the side will be without a key contributor who has been directly involved in 16 goals in 22 appearances during the 2025 regular season.

Compounding the challenge, Miami have struggled in matches Suarez has missed this term, failing to secure victory in any of those fixtures, leaving little margin for experimentation given their need to mount a challenge for the Supporters Shield.

With the Herons 11 points adrift of leaders Philadelphia Union, albeit with four games in hand, any slip-up could severely hinder their hopes, making the search for a reliable number nine even more pressing.

While Lionel Messi has the ability to pull off extraordinary moments, Suarez’s absence will undoubtedly be felt, and it now falls to Mascherano to select a replacement who can lead the line effectively.

Messi, Tadeo Allende and Allen Obando have all stepped up in previous games to occupy the striking role, though the latter is sidelined with a hamstring injury, leaving the former Godoy Cruz man as the most likely candidate to spearhead the attack.

Meanwhile, Messi is expected to operate from a slightly deeper position, drifting from the flank into central areas to orchestrate play and support Allende, while Telasco Segovia and Benjamin Cremaschi could form the supporting trio alongside him, with Fafa Picault unavailable due to an international injury with Haiti.

The midfield is likely to be anchored by former Atletico Madrid star Rodrigo De Paul and veteran Sergio Busquets, while the defensive quartet of Maximiliano Falcon, Gonzalo Lujan, Jordi Alba and Ian Fray could shield goalkeeper Oscar Ustari.

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

Ustari; Alba, Lujan, Falcon, Fray; De Paul, Busquets; Cremaschi, Segovia, Messi; Allende



Adeyeye Oluwapelumi Written by

No Data Analysis info