Celtic have announced the permanent signing of teenage striker Callum Osmand from Premier League side Fulham.

The 19-year-old is understood to have arrived at Celtic Park for around £3m and has put pen to paper on a four-year contract until June 2029.

Osmand will wear the number 19 shirt and becomes Brendan Rodgers's fourth signing of the summer transfer window after Kieran Tierney, Ross Doohan and Benjamin Nygren, the latter of whom was unveiled as a new Hoops player last Friday.

Speaking to Celtic TV, Osmand said: “It feels unbelievable to be here and I am so happy to be here. It is a big step for me, and I am excited to get going. It’s a massive move and I can’t wait to step out at Celtic Park in front of all the fans.

“When I spoke to the manager, he was really positive. The plan and pathway he has set out for the club is top, so it’s exciting with the pathway he has for me. He has set out what he wants from me, and it is all really positive, so I can’t wait to get going now."

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers added: “We are really pleased to bring Callum to Celtic. He is a highly-rated, talented young player.

“He has some real attributes. He’s a quick and powerful striker and I’m really looking forward to working with him. I’m sure he can be really successful with us.”

Osmand came through the ranks of Fulham's academy system and although he never made a senior appearance for the Cottagers, he impressed in front of goal for their Under-18s and Under-21s.

Indeed, the striker found the net 43 times across 73 appearances at academy level, scoring 10 goals in 17 Premier League 2 outings for Fulham Under-21s last season.

Osmand is the latest player to join Celtic having previously spent time at Craven Cottage, following in the footsteps of players including Moussa Dembele, Patrick Roberts, Moritz Jenz and Matt O'Riley.

The youngster has revealed that he spoke with O’Riley - now at Brighton & Hove Albion - before completing his move to the Scottish Premiership champions.



“Fulham has got a brilliant Academy set-up and the coaches are top class," Osmand explained. "So it’s credit to them the way they bring through players and get them ready for senior football.

“Obviously, there has been multiple names that have come to Celtic like Moussa Dembele and Matt O’Riley.

“I have spoken to Matt on the phone, so he has given me advice. He talked me through some stuff, that I knew about too.

“He was telling me about how big the club is, how amazing the fans are and it’s a new life really. So excited is definitely the word for me.”

Osmand will now link up with Rodgers’s squad for pre-season and will hope to make a notable impression as he aims to make his first senior appearance for Celtic in their opening league fixture of the 2025-26 campaign at home to St Mirren on August 3.