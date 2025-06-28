Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, as Sporting Lisbon identify a Viktor Gyokeres replacement and Timo Werner holds talks with an MLS club.

Celtic have bolstered their wide ranks with the signing of Swedish attacker Benjamin Nygren on a permanent deal, the club have confirmed.

The 23-year-old has penned a five-year contract with the Scottish Premiership champions, who are believed to have paid approximately £2m to his former club FC Nordsjaelland.

"I feel amazing to have signed for Celtic, it’s so nice to be here. I’ve been looking forward to this so much," the Sweden international told Celtic TV. "I’m a very competitive person and this is something that I love about Celtic.

"It’s a huge club and I love that. And, also, the winning mentality. I want to be with similar-minded people who also love to win.

“I had my breakthrough when I was very young, so even though I’m 23 years old, I have played over 200 games. I have a lot of experience and that’s what I want to bring."

A goal threat from either flank and also capable of doing a job through the middle, Nygren came up with 16 strikes of his own and four assists from 32 appearances in the 2024-25 campaign, and he has already netted twice in four games for the Sweden national team.

Tottenham Hotspur flop 'approached' by MLS outfit

Moving onto attackers potentially leaving European football, Tottenham Hotspur flop Timo Werner has apparently received an approach from MLS outfit New York Red Bulls.

The 29-year-old is set to return to RB Leipzig after a pitiful second loan spell with Spurs in 2024-25, where he only managed one goal and three assists from 27 appearances in all tournaments.

Spurs unsurprisingly passed up their opportunity to sign Werner permanently from Leipzig, who are now seeking a permanent exit for the Germany international during the current window.

According to The Athletic, Werner could still stay under the Red Bull umbrella with New York Red Bulls, who are now discussing a move for the versatile attacker.

Werner is said to be one of the MLS outfit's options for a new striker and could link up with former Leipzig teammate Emil Forsberg in New York; the Swede made the switch to North America in January 2024.

Werner is set to depart Leipzig with a record of 113 goals and 47 assists in 213 appearances across two separate spells, including an eye-catching 28 goals in the 2019-20 Bundesliga before his switch to Chelsea.

Sticking with the striker theme, Sporting Lisbon have reportedly earmarked their number one replacement for wantaway number nine Viktor Gyokeres, whose exit is increasingly inevitable.

The Scandinavian sensation is fighting tooth and nail for a move away from the Portuguese giants after bagging an incredible 54 goals in 52 matches across all tournaments in the 2024-25 campaign.

Manchester United and Arsenal appear to be in a two-horse race for Gyokeres, who has an £85m release clause in his contract, but Sporting are not expected to demand the full value of that option.

Gyokeres may have just been handed a boost in his efforts to leave, as Fabrizio Romano claims that Sporting have identified Almeria's Luis Suarez as their 'priority' replacement for the 27-year-old.

Formerly of Watford and Marseille, Suarez finished as top scorer in the 2024-25 Segunda Division with 27 goals from 41 matches, in addition to providing eight assists.

However, Almeria were eliminated from the promotion playoffs by Real Oviedo in the semi-finals, and Suarez could now be tempted by a return to top-flight football.

Three Championship clubs 'racing' to sign Luton Town striker

Speaking of second-tier movement, as many as three Championship clubs are supposedly battling it out to sign Luton Town centre-forward Millenic Alli.

The 25-year-old Irishman made the switch to Kenilworth Road from Exeter City in the second half of the 2024-25 campaign and managed four goals from 16 Championship appearances for the Hatters.

Alli's contributions could not save Luton from a second straight relegation, but the Dublin-born attacker could be offered an immediate route back to the Championship.

According to Football Insider, Leicester City, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United have all expressed an interest in signing Alli, who cost Luton just £1.5m in the January window.

The striker would have particularly big boots to fill if he made the move to Leicester, who enter the new term without long-serving legend Jamie Vardy following the attacking talisman's exit at the end of last season.