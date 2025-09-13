Sports Mole previews Monday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Caykur Rizespor and Genclerbirligi, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Caykur Rizespor welcome Genclerbirligi to the Caykur Didi Stadium on Monday, with both sides desperate to secure their first victories of the 2025-26 Turkish Super Lig season.

This bottom-of-the-table clash sees Rizespor sitting second from last with just one point, while Genclerbirligi remain rooted to the foot of the standings as the only team yet to collect a single point.

Match preview

Rizespor closed last season strongly with three straight wins to secure mid-table safety, but that momentum has evaporated in the early days of this campaign.

The Black Sea club are winless in three league games, their only point coming in a goalless draw with Alanyaspor, sandwiched between a 3-0 loss to Goztepe and a 3-1 defeat to Galatasaray.

With major clubs like Besiktas, Fenerbahce, and Istanbul Basaksehir already making managerial changes, pressure is mounting on Ilhan Palut to reverse Rizespor’s fortunes.

There may be no better chance for Rizespor to claim their first win of the season than this clash with Genclerbirligi, a side whose struggles have been even greater than their own.

The visitors have endured a torrid start on their return to the top flight, losing all four matches so far, as the elite level appears to be too much for them to handle at the moment.

The Ankara side have scored just three goals while conceding eight, suffering defeats to Samsunspor (2-1), Antalyaspor (1-0), Gaziantep (2-1), and Fenerbahce (3-1).

Genclerbirligi have rarely threatened, leading only once this season, in the eventual loss to Gaziantep, with their other goals arriving late as mere consolations.

Even so, they will take some belief from their recent history in this fixture, having beaten Rizespor 2-1 in their last Super Lig meeting back in 2021, hoping that memory can spark an upset, particularly given Rizespor’s own shaky form.

Caykur Rizespor Turkish Super Lig form:

Caykur Rizespor form (all competitions):





L



D



L



D



L



L





Genclerbirligi Turkish Super Lig form:

Genclerbirligi form (all competitions):





L



L



L



L



W



L





Team News

Rizespor have no fresh injury concerns and welcome on-loan forward Halil Dervisoglu, who was unavailable against parent club Galatasaray.

Dal Varesanovic, who scored Rizespor’s first league goal of the season from the bench last time out, could be rewarded with a starting spot.

Genclerbirligi remain without Abdullah Sahindere (cruciate ligament) and Ensar Kemaloglu (knee), while Henry Onyekuru is doubtful with a muscle issue and will undergo a late fitness test.

In addition, Peter Etebo is still sidelined with a hamstring injury and is expected back late September.

Caykur Rizespor possible starting lineup:

Canpolat; Sahin, Akaydin, Mocsi, Hojer; Papanikolaou, Pala; Olawoyin, Laci, Mihaila; Sowe

Genclerbirligi possible starting lineup:

Akkan; Dursun, Goutas, Zuzek, Pereira; Onur, Kyabou; Mimaroglu, Nalepa, Uzum; Popa

We say: Caykur Rizespor 1-0 Genclerbirligi

Rizespor’s lack of cutting edge in attack has been their biggest weakness this season, and it could trouble them again against an inexperienced Genclerbirligi.

However, with their marginally superior quality and home advantage, the hosts are still expected to find a way to edge this contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Joshua Cole Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email