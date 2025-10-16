Preview: Cardiff City vs Reading - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Cardiff City and Reading, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

High-flying Cardiff City will welcome struggling Reading to the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday afternoon in League One.

The Welsh hosts will be aiming for their eighth league victory of the season as they look to move into the automatic promotion places, while the Royals will be desperate to climb out of the relegation zone.

Match preview

With their previous fixture against Barnsley postponed due to international call-ups, Cardiff will have gone 12 days without competitive action by the time they take to the field this weekend.

Brian Barry-Murphy's men currently sit third in the League One table, just two points behind leaders Stevenage, having won seven, drawn two and lost two of their opening 11 matches.

The Bluebirds ended September with a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Burton Albion, but they quickly responded with a thrilling 4-3 victory over Leyton Orient to reignite their promotion push.

They then shifted their focus to the EFL Trophy, where they were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Newport County in an all-Welsh encounter.

Cardiff boast one of the strongest home records in League One this season and have scored the second-highest number of goals in the division.

With such attacking potency and consistency at the Cardiff City Stadium, Barry-Murphy's side will fancy their chances against out-of-form opposition.

As for Reading, their campaign has not gone to plan, with only two wins from 11 League One fixtures leaving them languishing near the bottom of the table.

Having narrowly missed out on a playoff spot last season, the Royals would have hoped for a stronger start to their 2025-26 campaign.

Defensively, they have struggled for stability, conceding 16 goals in their first 11 matches and keeping just one clean sheet.

However, recent form offers some encouragement, with Noel Hunt's men unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions, winning two and drawing three, including a 1-1 stalemate with Exeter City in their most recent League One outing.

Despite this improvement, Reading remain winless away from home this season and will need to produce a strong performance if they are to return from South Wales with any points.

Cardiff City League One form:

WDLWLW

Cardiff City form (all competitions):

LLWLWL

Reading League One form:

WLWDDD

Reading form (all competitions):

LDWDWD

Team News

Cardiff will be boosted by the return of several players from international duty with Wales, including Ronan Kpakio, Rubin Colwill, Joel Colwill, and Isaak Davies, all of whom are available for selection once again.

Dylan Lawlor has also returned from international duty but has sustained a groin injury and is a doubt for Saturday's fixture.

Cian Ashford missed the previous match due to a back issue, though Barry-Murphy is confident he will be fit to feature against the Royals.

Defender Perry Ng remains sidelined with a hamstring injury that has kept him out of the last two games.

Reading have no new injury concerns ahead of their trip to the Welsh capital and are expected to name a similar side to the one that drew with Exeter City.

Jack Marriott, who scored after six minutes in that match, has now netted six goals in his last six appearances, is expected to lead the line once again.

Matt Ritchie, still searching for his first goal since joining the Royals, should continue to provide attacking width on the right.

Cardiff City possible starting lineup:

Trott; Kpakio, Osho, Chambers, Bagan; J. Colwill, Wintle, Davies, R. Colwill, Willock; Robinson

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Ahmed, Burns, O'Connor, Jacob; Wing, Savage, Ritchie, Doyle, Lane; Marriott

We say: Cardiff City 3-0 Reading

Cardiff City have been dominant at home this season and will be confident of securing another three points as they return to League One action.

Reading's struggles on the road and defensive frailties suggest the Bluebirds should have little difficulty extending their impressive form in South Wales.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



