Preview: Cagliari vs Parma - prediction, team news, lineups

Still seeking their first Serie A win of the season, Cagliari and Parma will convene at Unipol Domus on Saturday.

Before international football intervened, both sides picked up just one point from their first pair of fixtures, following some late drama on the second matchday.

Match preview

Though they battled bravely, Cagliari left Naples empty-handed for a second time in three months after a gut-wrenching end to their second Serie A game of the season.

Beaten by a stoppage-time strike from Frank Anguissa, they conceded with almost the final kick of the match, leaving them with just a single point so far.

One week earlier, the Sardinian side had been beneficiaries of a late goal, salvaging a last-gasp draw at home to Fiorentina on the opening matchday.

They now return to home turf, where new coach Fabio Pisacane will again seek his first outright win - Cagliari previously required penalties to scrape past Virtus Entella in the Coppa Italia.

The reward for that victory was a second round tie against Frosinone later this month, but first the Rossoblu must meet likely relegation rivals Lecce and Parma.

Having lost just one of their last 14 Serie A home games against the latter - and that was back in May 2013 - history suggests they can claim maximum points this weekend.

Defeated home and away by Cagliari last season, Parma have lost five of the last Serie A meetings, so their fans will make the long trip south more in hope than expectation.

The Crociati also have one point: after losing 2-0 to Juventus on the opening day, only a late twist at Stadio Tardini helped them avoid more misery just before the international break.

After conceding a 79th-minute goal against Atalanta BC, the Emilian side seemed bound for another defeat, but Patrick Cutrone celebrated his club debut with a crucial late leveller.

Like his fellow rookie Pisacane, Parma boss Carlos Cuesta had started off with victory in the Coppa Italia, where beating Pescara set up an upcoming clash with Spezia in round two.

The ex-Arsenal assistant has since negotiated a tough pair of league fixtures, and he now aims to claim all three points against more modest opponents.

However, dating back to last season, Parma have won only one of their last 14 away games in Italy's top tier.

Cagliari Serie A form:

D L

Cagliari form (all competitions):

W D L

Parma Serie A form:

L D

Parma form (all competitions):

W L D

Team News

Providing a boost to Cagliari's attack following the departure of last term's top scorer Roberto Piccoli, the hosts could hand ex-Italy striker Andrea Belotti a debut after his deadline-day signing.

Looking to score for a sixth Serie A club, he would link up with Sebastiano Esposito in attack, while Gennaro Borrelli and Semih Kilicsoy are other options for Fabio Pisacane across the final third.

Two more forwards - Leonardo Pavoletti and Angola international Zito Luvumbo - are set to miss out through injury, while reserve goalkeeper Boris Radunovic is struggling with a minor calf problem.

Parma, meanwhile, must do without Hernani, Jacob Ondrejka and summer signing Matija Frigan, the latter of whom suffered an ACL rupture last month.

In Frigan's absence, Patrick Cutrone and Mateo Pellegrino will join former Cagliari loanee Gaetano Oristanio in a battle to start up front.

Cagliari possible starting lineup: Caprile; Luperto, Mina, Obert; Palestra, Adopo, Prati, Folorunsho, Idrissi; Esposito, Belotti

Parma possible starting lineup: Suzuki; Delprato, Circati, Valenti; Lovik, Sorensen, Keita, Bernabe, Valeri; Oristanio, Pellegrino

We say: Cagliari 1-0 Parma

Cagliari can get off the mark with their first league win of the season, consigning Parma to a second defeat in three.

Both teams are likely to be scrapping each other for survival come May, so there may be only one goal between them in a close contest.

