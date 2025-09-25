Sports Mole previews Saturday's Serie A clash between Cagliari and Inter Milan, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Surprisingly trailing their hosts in the Serie A standings, Inter Milan visit Cagliari on Saturday evening, when the Nerazzurri will seek back-to-back league wins.

While Inter beat bogey side Sassuolo last time out, their Sardinian hosts are in fine form, having just recorded three wins on the spin.

Match preview

Following on from a successful start to the Champions League - where they took three points off Ajax on the opening matchday - Inter started the process of recovering from a slow start in Serie A last weekend.

After a five-goal thumping of Torino on the opening day, Cristian Chivu's side had suffered a shock loss at home to Udinese, before letting victory slip from their grasp in a thrilling Derby d'Italia.

Having lost 4-3 to old foes Juventus, the pressure was on to beat Sassuolo, who have traditionally caused Inter plenty of problems, but the hosts ultimately came out on top at San Siro.

Federico Dimarco set the ball rolling with his first-half strike, and a late own goal seemed to wrap up the points; yet, the Neroverdi nearly fought back, scoring once before Domenico Berardi narrowly fired wide.

Now, Inter head back out on the road, aiming to fix an issue that has plagued them for most of this year: the Milan giants have won just three of their last 10 away fixtures in Serie A.

Victory in Sardinia is all but essential, as they aim to avoid slipping further behind early pace-setters Napoli, who have posted maximum points so far.

Recent history suggests the Nerazzurri should prevail - having won all of their last five away games against Cagliari - but much has changed since Chivu replaced Simone Inzaghi.

Cagliari have actually lost 12 of the clubs' last 15 league meetings, with their last top-flight victory over Inter dating back to 2019.

However, they come into this contest on an impressive run of form, following back-to-back Serie A successes with a midweek win in the cup.

On Tuesday night, Fabio Pisacane's men swept aside Frosinone to reach the Coppa Italia's last 16, where Napoli will await in December.

A comprehensive 4-1 win followed league victories over potential relegation rivals Parma and Lecce, so Pisacane's reign has certainly got off to a flying start.

With seven points so far, Cagliari can actually look down the table at mighty Inter, while goals are starting to flow freely: new boy Andrea Belotti bagged a brace last week, before four different players scored in the cup.

It may be more than four years since the Rossoblu achieved three consecutive wins in Serie A, but they now have at least a slim chance to do so.

Cagliari Serie A form:

D L W W

Cagliari form (all competitions):

W D L W W W

Inter Milan Serie A form:

W L L W

Inter Milan form (all competitions):

W L L W W

Team News

Inter could have a full squad to choose from this weekend, with back-up striker Ange-Yoan Bonny their only doubt, due to an ankle problem.

That would leave top scorer Marcus Thuram, rising star Francesco Pio Esposito and captain Lautaro Martinez to fight for two places up front, as the latter has now recovered from a minor back injury.

Having scored 11 goals in as many league games against Cagliari, 'El Toro' should return to the starting XI, meaning Esposito would drop down to the bench.

Meanwhile, Andrea Belotti is set to spearhead the hosts' attack after last week's match-winning feats; Inter loanee and older brother of Pio, Sebastiano Esposito is a strong contender to support him.

After making several changes against Frosinone, Pisacane will recall regular starters such as defensive rock Yerry Mina and goalkeeper Elia Caprile.

Cagliari's rookie coach will again be without Zito Luvumbo, while right-back Gabriele Zappa picked up a knock in midweek and may also miss out.

Cagliari possible starting lineup:

Caprile; Palestra, Mina, Luperto, Obert; Adopo, Prati, Deiola; Folorunsho; Esposito, Belotti

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

Sommer; Akanji, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Sucic, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

We say: Cagliari 1-2 Inter Milan

A last-gasp loss to Italian champions Napoli is Cagliari's sole defeat in six games this season, so they are sure to make life tough for Inter on Sardinian soil.

Yet, the Nerazzurri have shown signs that some of their new arrivals may be integrating, and Chivu should have enough firepower to beat another inexperienced coach.

