Burton Albion will play host to Peterborough United at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday afternoon, aiming to build on their recent resurgence in League One.

The Brewers currently sit 20th in the table, just a point above the relegation zone, while the visitors remain bottom of the league in 24th position.

Match preview

Despite two wins and a draw in the last three League One fixtures, the drop zone remains a little too close for comfort for Gary Bowyer's side.

Their recent victories, including impressive wins against then-leaders Cardiff City and Bolton Wanderers, came after failing to triumph since the opening day of the season.

The 3-0 victory over Bolton was secured with a brace from Jake Beesley and a second league goal of the campaign from Fabio Tavares, also delivering Burton's third clean sheet of the season.

Prior to that result, Burton had scored only twice in League One at home, and Bowyer will be hoping the performance against Bolton is the start of a more consistent run.

A point above the League One relegation zone, the Brewers have a game in hand on five other clubs within their grasp, meaning a win could lift them closer to the top half of the table.

With their last League One fixture against Stevenage postponed, Peterborough will not have played for 14 days come Saturday, with victory against Burton an urgent priority.

Since missing out on promotion two seasons ago, they have won just 15 of 57 subsequent League One matches, and the threat of dropping into League Two is edging closer.

After taking just one point from their opening eight league games this season, Darren Ferguson's side briefly found form with successive wins but have since lost to Lincoln City and Bolton, leaving them bottom of the table.

Only four clubs have a worse away record in League One, highlighting the urgency for Peterborough to claim points.

Meeting 18 times in their history, the two sides played out a 2-2 draw when they last met at the Pirelli Stadium.

Burton Albion League One form:

LDLWDW

Burton Albion form (all competitions):

DLWDLW

Peterborough United League One form:

LLWWLW

Peterborough United form (all competitions):

LWWLWL

Team News

Burton Albion appear to have come away from their recent 3-0 win with no fresh injuries, meaning Bowyer has the luxury of picking the same 11 once again.

Toby Sibbick returns from international duty and is available for selection.

Tyrese Shade, who scored his first League One goal in his previous appearance, missed the subsequent two matches and is unlikely to displace Beesley and Tavares from the starting lineup.

As for Peterborough, Sam Hughes has been sidelined with an Achilles tear since April, with no return expected in the near future.

Rio Adebisi, who was anticipated to be available in September, has not played since last December 2024 and will also remain unavailable for Posh.

Ferguson is likely to maintain his back three of Tom Lees, George Nevett and Thomas O'Connor, while Harry Leonard has yet to score in his five League One starts and may be replaced by Gustav Lindgren.

Declan Frith remains doubtful after last playing for Posh on August 23 against Bradford City, so expect Jacob Mendy to keep his spot.

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Collins; Godwin-Malife, Delap, Hartridge; Lofthouse, Chauke, Williams, Armer, Webster; Beesley, Tavares

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Bass; Lees, Nevett, O'Connor; Kioso, Collins, Garbett, Woods, Mendy; Morgan, Lindgren

We say: Burton Albion 2-0 Peterborough United

Burton have been at their best in recent League One fixtures, taking seven points from the last nine available, and they are likely to make it 10 from 12 on Saturday.

Peterborough are desperate to avoid falling further behind other teams in the relegation zone, but with one of the worst away records in League One, it is expected Burton will take all three points at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



