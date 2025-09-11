Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Burton Albion and Lincoln City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Burton Albion play host to Lincoln City on Saturday afternoon looking for the win that will take them away from the relegation zone.

At a time when the Brewers sit in 21st position in the League One table, the visitors are eighth and currently on a five-match unbeaten streak.

Match preview

With last weekend's trip to Cardiff City having been postponed due to international call-ups, Burton will have had an 11-day break by the time that they take to the pitch against Lincoln.

Gary Bowyer will have been left frustrated to a certain extent with Burton having recorded a 2-0 win over Liverpool Under-21s in their most recent outing on September 2.

That represented the first time in seven matches where they had prevailed in normal time, the Brewers now having some catching up to do when they have two matches in hand on many of the teams above them.

Nevertheless, it cannot be ignored that just four points have come from five games, albeit their three losses coming at the hands of Barnsley, Stockport County and Luton Town.

Against third-tier opposition, whether that be in the league or cup, the Staffordshire outfit have failed to win in five matches.

In sharp contrast, Lincoln have been one of the most impressive teams in the third tier this season when taking all competitions into consideration.

Just one defeat - away to AFC Wimbledon on August 9 - has been posted in 10 games, Michael Skubala's side on an eight-game unbeaten run.

The downside is three successive draws being recorded in League One, the Imps letting slip a lead to be held 2-2 by Wigan Athletic last time out.

This is Lincoln's first away game since August 26 when they coincidentally played Burton in the EFL Cup second round, prevailing 1-0 on that occasion.

Burton Albion League One form:

W L D L L

Burton Albion form (all competitions):

D D L L L W

Lincoln City League One form:

L W W D D D

Lincoln City form (all competitions):

W D W D W D

Team News

Alex Hartridge is expected to be drafted into the Burton back three, potentially at the expense of Udoka Godwin-Malife.

Goalkeeper Bradley Collins and midfielder George Evans have also been added to the squad from Coventry City and Wrexham respectively.

Meanwhile, Lincoln will be without Rob Street after his dismissal for two yellow cards against Wigan last week.

Ben House could be recalled in the final third to take his place, while Dexter Lembikisa and Justin Obikwu come into contention after their debuts were delayed by going on international duty last week.

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Collins; Hartridge, Sibbick, Armer; Lofthouse, Evans, Webster, Revan; Larsson, McKiernan, Tavares

Lincoln City possible starting lineup:

Wickens; Darikwa, Hamer, Jackson, Towler; McGrandles, Bayliss; House, Draper, Hackett; Collins

We say: Burton Albion 1-2 Lincoln City

With Burton having games in hand, it is difficult to see their true worth in this division. Nevertheless, with Lincoln seemingly ticking along nicely, we are predicting that the visitors will come through this contest with a hard-fought victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email