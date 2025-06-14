Burnley 2025 summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs

Track all of Burnley's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

Burnley ensured their return to the Premier League ahead of next term with a sensational Championship campaign in 2024-25, finishing second with 100 points and breaking numerous defensive records in the process.

Scott Parker will be aiming for a far more successful Premier League campaign than Burnley’s previous top-flight appearance, when they were relegated in 19th place with just 24 points.

The Clarets have already made four signings, all of which have made last season’s loan players permanent deals, but further additions may be needed to ensure Premier League survival.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up every new signing and departure from Burnley's 2025 summer transfer window.

Burnley confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Marcus Edwards (Â£8.4m, Sporting)

Jaidon Anthony (Â£8m, Bournemouth)

Bashir Humphreys (Â£10m, Chelsea)

Zian Flemming (Â£7m, Millwall)

Burnley confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Jonjo Shelvey (free)

Nathan Redmond (free)

CJ Egan Riley (free)

How much have Burnley spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Burnley total spend summer 2025: Â£33.4m

Burnley total income summer 2025: Â£0m

Burnley total net profit/loss summer 2025: -Â£33.4m

Latest Burnley transfer rumours

Burnley squad