[monks data]
Burnley logo
Premier League | Gameweek 5
Sep 20, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Nottingham Forest logo

Burnley
vs.
Nott'm ForestNottingham Forest

Team News: Burnley vs. Nottingham Forest injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By
Team News: Burnley vs. Nottingham Forest injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash between Burnley and Nottingham Forest.

Ange Postecoglou's search for a first win as Nottingham Forest manager will continue on Saturday afternoon when they travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley in the Premier League. 

The Tricky Trees have lost their first two matches under the new manager, while the Clarets have devastatingly lost their last two outings after conceding penalties in injury-time. 

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.


BURNLEY vs. NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Murillo of Nottingham Forest on September 13, 2025

BURNLEY

Out: Jordan Beyer (thigh), Connor Roberts (knee), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Lesley Ugochukwu (suspended)

Doubtful: Jacob Bruun Larsen (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman; Cullen, Laurent; Tchaouna, Mejbri, Anthony; Foster

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Ola Aina (thigh), Nicolas Dominguez (knee)

Doubtful: Murillo (ankle/foot)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Savona, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood

ID:581761:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect2757:
Written by
Ellis Stevens
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Ange Postecoglou Connor Roberts Jacob Bruun Larsen Jordan Beyer Lesley Ugochukwu Nicolas Dominguez Ola Aina Zeki Amdouni Football