Ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash between Burnley and Nottingham Forest, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 110

Burnley wins: 43

Draws: 29

Nottingham Forest wins: 38

A fixture that goes all the way back to 1892, Burnley and Nottingham Forest have almost evenly split their 110 meetings, with the Clarets taking 43 wins compared to the Garibaldi's 38 victories, alongside 29 draws.

Each of the first two encounters ended in stalemates, drawing 1-1 and 2-2, before Nottingham Forest recorded the first win in the history of the fixture, smashing Burnley 5-0.

Many of their earliest meetings came in the top division of English football, while the majority of their clashes in more recent times have come in the lower divisions of the pyramid.

The two first met in the Premier League in the 2023-24 season, when Nottingham Forest managed to take four points from their newly-promoted opponents.

The Tricky Trees were held to a 1-1 draw with the 10-men Clarets at the City Ground in their first game in September, while Forest were able to escape Turf Moor with a narrow 2-1 win on the final day of the campaign.

That victory marked Nottingham Forest's first against Burnley since December 2012, when Sean O'Driscoll's side secured a 2-0 victory at their home stadium.

Burnley dominated in the following seven fixtures before their Premier League reunion, securing four wins and three draws from their seven contests.

Last 20 meetings

May 19, 2024: Burnley 1-2 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

Sep 18, 2023: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Aug 30, 2023: Nottingham Forest 0-1 Burnley (League Cup)

Feb 23, 2016: Burnley 1-0 Nottingham Forest (Championship)

Oct 20, 2015: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Burnley (Championship)

Feb 22, 2014: Burnley 3-1 Nottingham Forest (Championship)

Nov 23, 2013: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Burnley (Championship)

Sep 24, 2013: Burnley 2-1 Nottingham Forest (League Cup)

Apr 01: 2013: Burnley 1-1 Nottingham Forest (Championship)

Dec 08, 2012: Nottingham Forest 2-0 Burnley (Championship)

Jan 31, 2012: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Burnley (Championship)

Sep 27, 2011: Burnley 5-1 Nottingham Forest (Championship)

Apr 12, 2011: Nottingham Forest 2-0 Burnley (Championship)

Aug 07, 2010: Burnley 1-0 Nottingham Forest (Championship)

Mar 14, 2009: Burnley 5-0 Nottingham Forest (Championship)

Sep 13, 2008: Nottingham Forest 1-2 Burnley (Championship)

Apr 23, 2005: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Burnley (Championship)

Nov 13, 2004: Burnley 1-0 Nottingham Forest (Championship)

Mar 17, 2004: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Burnley (Division One)

Sep 16, 2003: Burnley 0-3 Nottingham Forest (Division One)

Last Premier League meetings

May 19, 2024: Burnley 1-2 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

Sep 18, 2023: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Burnley (Premier League)

