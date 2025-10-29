Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Saturday's Premier League clash between Burnley and Arsenal.

Off the back of two straight victories in the Premier League, Burnley will be aiming to extend their winning run when they host league leaders Arsenal on Saturday.

The Clarets have climbed to 16th in the league table after picking up back-to-back wins in their last two matches, beating Leeds United 2-0 before dramatically defeating Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2, courtesy of a 95th-minute winner from Lyle Foster.

Meanwhile, following Arsenal's 2-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup fourth-round, the Gunners have now won all of their last eight matches are are unbeaten in their last 11, while they have also kept clean sheets in all of their last six outings across all competitions.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the Premier League meeting between the two sides.

What time does Burnley vs. Arsenal kick off?

The top-flight encounter will get underway at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.

Where is Burnley vs. Arsenal being played?

The match will be held at Burnley's Turf Moor, which holds a capacity of 22,546.

The Gunners boast a strong record at Burnley's home ground, having remained undefeated in their last nine visits since suffering a 2-0 defeat in December 2008.

How to watch Burnley vs. Arsenal in the UK

TV channels

Unfortunately, UK viewers will be unable to watch Saturday's fixture live due to the UK's 3pm blackout rule.

Highlights

However, there are a number of ways to access highlights of the game. You can watch Match of the Day from 10:30pm on BBC One, while the game's highlights package should be available on the BBC Sport website from 8pm.

Sky Sports should also have highlights of the match on their dedicated app and on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel.

Who will win Burnley vs. Arsenal?

Burnley will be boosted after recording back-to-back wins against relegation rivals in the Premier League, but they will be aware of the threat that Arsenal pose heading into this encounter.

The Gunners have undoubtedly been the best team in England so far this season, and Arsenal will be full of confidence as they aim to extend their four-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta's side have also enjoyed this fixture in recent meetings between the two, winning three and drawing two of their last five matchups since last suffering a defeat in December 2020.

