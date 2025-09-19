Sports Mole previews Sunday's Championship clash between Bristol City and Oxford United, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Looking to continue their unbeaten start to the Championship season, Bristol City host Oxford United at Ashton Gate on Sunday afternoon.

The Robins enjoyed an away day in Sheffield last weekend, whilst the U's picked up a respectable share of the spoils with a promotion contender.

Match preview

After a sixth-placed finish and playoff heartbreak last season in the semi-finals, Bristol City are back on the promotion-chasing horse as they look to upset the odds and secure a spot in the Premier League, with Sunday's hosts starting brightly in the opening weeks.

The Robins extended their unbeaten run in the fresh second-tier campaign to an impressive five matches last weekend, when goals from the likes of Anis Mehmeti and Emil Riis Jakobsen helped the West Country outfit to a 3-0 triumph at the base of Sheffield Wednesday.

After collecting a highly-commendable tally of 11 points from their opening five fixtures, Bristol City are currently occupying third spot in the Championship standings, one point behind Stoke City in second and just two behind Middlesbrough, who are leading the pack.

Alongside Rob Edwards's pacesetting Boro and Frank Lampard's Coventry City, the Robins are one of only three sides who are yet to experience defeat in the second tier this season, whilst Gerhard Struber's men have netted an impressive 12 goals across their five matches.

Showcasing the potential to become a top-level Championship forward during his four years at Preston North End, Jakobsen swapped Lancashire for the West Country over the summer and has commenced the campaign well, scoring three times from five starts.

On the contrary to Sunday afternoon's in-form hosts, Oxford United are struggling at the beginning of their second straight campaign in the Championship, failing to win any of their opening five matches at the level as the calendar year creeps towards the middle of autumn.

That being said, there have been considerable signs of improvement from the U's either side of the international break after they secured back-to-back draws with Coventry and Leicester City at the Kassam Stadium - two sides who are expected to be amongst the division's elite this term.

However, Oxford's only victory across seven competitive matches to date has arrived at home versus League Two Colchester United in the first round of the EFL Cup on August 12, when academy graduate Tyler Goodrham mustered up a goal to spared his side's blushes.

Joining city rivals Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United in the winless club at the bottom of the Championship rankings, the U's are clutching at two points after five matches, meaning that they are already a mammoth nine points behind this weekend's hosts Bristol City.

After struggling to make a mark whilst on loan at West Bromwich Albion during the second half of last season, Tottenham Hotspur youngster Will Lankshear looks set to be a key part of Oxford's quest to avoid the drop, with the 20-year-old scoring three goals in the league to date.

Bristol City Championship form: W D D W W

Bristol City form (all competitions): W D D L W W

Oxford United Championship form: L L L D D

Oxford United form (all competitions): W L L L D D

Team News

Bristol City remain without the services of defender Luke McNally, who picked up a serious knee injury near the beginning of February.

The Robins' options at the back are limited further by the absence of Cameron Pring, with the 27-year-old nursing an ankle problem.

The hosts are also unable to call upon the talents of their first-choice goalkeeper from last season, with Max O'Leary struggling with an ankle issue.

Part of the former West Brom contingent at the Kassam Stadium, Oxford winger Matt Phillips is a doubt for this weekend owing to a knock.

The U's have their own selection issues at the back of the pitch, with Ciaron Brown yet to feature competitively this season because of a leg injury.

Bristol City possible starting lineup:

Vitek; Vyner, Tanner, Atkinson; Sykes, Knight, Randell, McCrorie; Twine, Mehmeti, Jakobsen

Oxford United possible starting lineup:

Cumming; Harris, Davies, Helik, Long, Currie; Placheta, De Keersmaecker, Brannagan, Krastev; Lankshear

We say: Bristol City 3-1 Oxford United

Aiming to make it six games unbeaten, Bristol City should be extremely confident of breezing past a winless Oxford United outfit.

The U's have picked up respectable results on their own turf in recent times, but we expect their away struggles to continue this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email