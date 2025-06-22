Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including Cuiabano to Brighton, Evan Ferguson to PSV Eindhoven and Benjamin Nygren to Celtic.

Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly refusing to give up in their pursuit of Botafogo left-back Cuiabano.

The Seagulls are in the market for a new left-back after learning that Pervis Estupinan wants to leave the Amex Stadium this summer.

Brighton have identified Botafogo's Cuibano as a potential target, but they have found it difficult to strike an agreement with the Brazilian club.

According to The Mirror, the Seagulls have had three bids rejected for a player who is also a target for Nottingham Forest.

The report claims that Brighton's latest offer was around £7.7m, including add-ons, but it was not enough for Botafogo to green light the defender's departure.

The south coast side are refusing to call it quits in their bid to land the 22-year-old left-back ahead of the 2025-26 season.

They are still hopeful that they can reach an agreement with the Brazilian club over a deal to add Cuiabano to Fabian Hurzeler's side.

Cuiabano, who is under contract until December 2027, is currently with the Botafogo side at the Club World Cup, where he has made substitute appearances in the first two group games.

Brighton offer Ferguson to PSV

Sticking with Brighton, they have reportedly offered PSV Eindhoven the chance to sign striker Evan Ferguson this summer.

The Republic of Ireland international spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham United after falling out of favour at the Amex Stadium.

The 20-year-old experienced a difficult time with the Hammers, failing to find the net in any of his eight appearances for the club.

Ferguson may have returned to Brighton, but Football Insider are reporting that the Seagulls are looking to offload the forward this summer.

The report states that the south coast club have offered PSV the opportunity to sign Ferguson on loan for the 2025-26 campaign.

Brighton are open to loan or permanent deals, but appear to recognise that a temporary departure is the most likely scenario at this stage.

While it remains to be seen whether PSV pursue a loan switch, Ferguson is continuing to attract interest from Premier League sides Everton and Nottingham Forest.

Celtic set to confirm Nygren deal

In Scotland, Celtic are reportedly set to unveil Nordsjaelland's Benjamin Nygren as the latest addition to Brendan Rodgers's squad.

The winger seemingly caught Celtic's eye after netting 16 goals and providing four assists in 32 competitive appearances for Nordsjaelland last season.

Celtic have been working on a deal to prise him away from the Danish side, with Fabrizio Romano now reporting that everything is in place for the attacker to complete a move to the Scottish champions.

The Hoops have reached an agreement with Nordsjaelland over a €1.5m transfer fee for a player who is out of contract at the end of 2025.

The Sweden international is set to put pen to paper on a four-year contract to keep him at Celtic Park until the summer of 2029, with an option to extend by a further year.

Nygren will add to Celtic's current wide options, which include Nicolas Kuhn, Yang Hyun-jun, Daizen Maida, James Forrest and Jota, although the latter is out for the rest of the calendar year with a serious knee injury.