Hemed signs Brighton contract extension

Brighton & Hove Albion striker Tomer Hemed has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2019.

The Israeli forward joined from La Liga side Almeria in June 2015 and has scored 33 goals in 97 appearances for the Seagulls, including two strikes in seven league outings this term.

Hemed, who was part of the team that secured promotion to the Premier League, was close to leaving the side in the summer transfer window.

"I was part of the team that got promoted and now I can be happy and enjoy the Premier League with Brighton," Hemed told BBC Sussex. "I wanted to show the club that I can play at this level.

"In the summer no-one knew what was going to happen to me and until the last day it was still an option that I would leave. Sometimes it happens in football and as a professional you need to deal with the situation.

"I am happy I started the season well and it has made the club take the decision and shown me they are happy with me and want me for longer."

Brighton face Stoke City at the Amex Stadium on Monday night before travelling to Old Trafford to play Manchester United.