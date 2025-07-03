Kaoru Mitoma 'informs' Brighton of transfer decison following Arsenal, Bayern Munich links

Brighton & Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma makes a crucial transfer decision following links with Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

Kaoru Mitoma has reportedly informed Brighton & Hove Albion of his desire to stay at the club, despite being linked with Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

The Seagulls turned down bids from Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in the winter transfer window, but there has been speculation about whether he could depart in the summer market.

Earlier this summer, it was reported that Arsenal had identified Mitoma as an alternative option to Real Madrid's Rodrygo.

Bayern Munich have also placed the Japan international on their list of transfer targets in their search for a new left winger.

Mitoma makes Brighton transfer decision

However, Mitoma looks set to snub any transfer interest in favour of remaining at the Amex Stadium.

According to Sky Sports News, the 28-year-old has informed Brighton of his desire to stay at the club beyond the end of the summer transfer window.

The winger is also keen to sign a new Brighton contract, with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2027.

From Brighton's perspective, they are ready to offer Mitoma an improved contract to reflect his importance to the squad.

Mitoma netted 10 goals and provided four assists in 36 Premier League appearances last season, helping the Seagulls achieve an eighth-place finish.

Hurzeler 'looking forward' to new season with Mitoma

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has seemingly confirmed Mitoma's desire to stay at the club, admitting he is 'looking forward' to working with the attacker for another season.

"We try to keep our best players," Hurzeler told Sky Sports News. "Mitoma played a great last season, but it's only because we as a club worked together.

"Then you can shine as individuals. It's the most important that all the players try to understand that. Mitoma understood it last season.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing him back [on Thursday for pre-season]. That's the plan.

"We look forward to continue working with him, to try to improve him because I still think his limit is not reached yet.

"That's our job, his job, the job of the whole club to get the best potential out of the players, and that's what we're looking for in the pre-season. I'm sure he will be an important part of us."

Hurzeler will kick off his second season as Brighton boss when his team play host to Fulham on August 16.