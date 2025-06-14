Brighton 2025 summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs

Track all of Brighton's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

Brighton and Hove Albion have established themselves as a top-half side in the Premier League in recent seasons, including a sixth-placed finish in 2022-23 and narrowly missing out on European football with an eighth-placed finish in 2024-25.

Fabian Hurzeler has plenty of reason to be pleased with his first campaign at the club, but the German manager will now be aiming to strengthen ahead of another push for the European places next season.

The Seagulls have been active in the transfer window at this early stage, with three incomings already confirmed, and more deals are expected from a side that have excelled in the market in recent years.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up every new signing and departure from Brighton's 2025 summer transfer window.

Brighton confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Tom Watson (£10m, Sunderland)

Do-young Yun (£1.7m, Daejeon Hana Citizen)

Charalampos Kostoulas (£29.8m, Olympiacos)

Brighton confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

No confirmed departures yet!

How much have Brighton spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Brighton total spend summer 2025: £41.5m

Brighton total income summer 2025: £0m

Brighton total profit/loss summer 2025: -£41.5m

Latest Brighton transfer rumours

Brighton squad