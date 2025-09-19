[monks data]
Premier League | Gameweek 5
Sep 20, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion
vs.
SpursTottenham Hotspur

Team News: Brighton vs. Tottenham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash between Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur travel to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Spurs secured a slender 1-0 win over Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday, while the Seagulls lost 2-1 at Bournemouth in the top flight last weekend, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.


BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION vs. TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Tottenham Hotspur's Dominic Solanke pictured on August 23, 2025

BRIGHTON

Out: Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (ankle)

Doubtful: Maxim De Cuyper (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma; Welbeck

TOTTENHAM

Out: Yves Bissouma (knock), Kota Takai (foot), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Radu Dragusin (ACL), James Maddison (ACL), Dominic Solanke (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Palhinha, Bergvall; Kudus, Richarlison, Simons

Written by
Oliver Thomas
