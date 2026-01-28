Brighton vs. Everton: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Calum Burrowes | 28 Jan 2026 11:42 , Last updated: 28 Jan 2026 13:40

Looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion welcome Everton to the AMEX Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts are 12th in the table with 30 points, while the Toffees travel down south two places and three points above their weekend opponents.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Saturday's Premier League match between Brighton and Everton.

What time does Brighton vs. Everton kick off?

This game will kick off at 15:00 on Saturday, January 31 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Brighton vs. Everton being played?

Brighton will host Everton at the American Express Stadium, a ground that has been home to the Seagulls since 2011 and holds just over 31,000 fans.

How to watch Brighton vs. Everton in the UK

TV channels

Saturday's clash will not be broadcast live on television in the United Kingdom due to the embargo on Saturday 15:00 kickoffs.

Online streaming

Due to the blackout rules, there will be no legal streams of the game.

Highlights

Fans can catch highlights on the Sky Sports app shortly after full time, and they will also be posted on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel.

Match of the Day will also provide more in-depth highlights and analysis of all of Saturday's Premier League matches from 22:30 on BBC One.

What is at stake for Brighton and Everton?

Fabian Hurzeler's men have been on an inconsistent run, claiming just one win in their last five, but they have an opportunity to move back into the top half and keep their European hopes alive.

Despite one league loss in 2026, Brighton have slipped down to 12th and will be looking to respond after falling to defeat to Fulham in the 92nd minute after a late Harry Wilson winner.

As for David Moyes and his Everton side, they come into this clash unbeaten in their last three Premier League games, although two of those were draws.

The Toffees will be hoping Mamadou Thierno Barry's good form can continue, after his fourth goal in five games rescued a point against Leeds United last time out.