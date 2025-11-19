Sports Mole rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Saturday's Premier League clash between Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.

Brighton & Hove Albion will be looking to move into the top half of the Premier League when they host Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

The Seagulls narrowly missed out on European football last season and will be hoping to one step further this time round.

Meanwhile, returning to action after the international break, Brentford could climb as high as sixth if they take all three points.

Since Keith Andrews's appointment, the Bees have been the surprise package of the Premier League so far and currently sit level on points with their Saturday opponents.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Saturday's match down on the south coast.

What time does Brighton vs. Brentford kick off?

The match will kick off at 15:00 on Saturday in the UK.

Where is Brighton vs. Brentford being played?

Brighton vs Brentford is being played at the AMEX Stadium, a 31,867 venue that has been the home of Brighton since 2011.

Brentford have played at the AMEX eight times in their history but have not been able to win since a 2016 Championship encounter.

How to watch Brighton vs. Brentford in the UK

TV channels

The match will not be available on live TV in the UK due to the 3pm blackout rules.

Online streaming

There are no live-streaming options during the game, but fans can watch a full-match replay through the clubs' TV channels and official websites.

Highlights

Shortly after the game, the highlights will be posted on Sky Sports' app and football YouTube channel.

What is at stake for Brighton and Brentford?

Brighton are aiming to break into the top half of the Premier League and get back to winning ways, while Brentford could end the day level on points with teams in the top four.

The Bees make the trip to the south coast on the back of a strong 3-1 victory over Newcastle United.

However, despite that good result, Andrews's men have won just once on the road all season and will have to be at their best if they are to take all three points against a strong Brighton outfit.

We expect this to be a tightly fought contest with the points more than likely being shared.



