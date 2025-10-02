[monks data]
Brest logo
Ligue 1 | Gameweek 7
Oct 5, 2025 at 4pm UK
 
Nantes

Brest
vs.
NantesNantes

Preview: Brest vs Nantes - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Preview: Brest vs Nantes - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Sunday's Ligue 1 clash between Brest and Nantes, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Brest can equal their longest winning run in Ligue 1 from last season with another victory on Saturday at Stade Francis-Le Ble against Nantes.

Last Sunday, Les Pirates won their second successive match, 2-0 over Angers to climb up to ninth in the table, while Nantes are 16th after collecting a 2-2 draw with Toulouse.


Match preview

A season that looked to be heading for disaster has taken a sudden turn for Stade Brestois, who are now within three points of a place in Europe heading into this weekend.

The Brittany side had just one point from their first four Ligue 1 affairs but have since reeled off two convincing wins by a combined margin of 6-1.

Eric Roy’s men have points in eight of their last 10 home encounters in this competition, and on Saturday can win consecutive top-flight games at Stade Francis-Le Ble for the first time since May.

Scoring goals in Brest has not been a problem for this side, who have netted in 13 of their previous 14 domestic affairs on home soil, averaging 2.1 goals per game over that span.

Since suffering a 5-2 defeat at home to Paris Saint-Germain in February, this team have not lost a single league game in which they netted multiple times.

Stade Brestois have won five of their previous six matches against Nantes across all competitions, losing none of those outings over that period.

Mostafa Mohamed of Nantes on August 11, 2024

After coming back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw on matchday five, it was a different story for Les Canaris last week against Toulouse.

Twice, Nantes found themselves in front at the Stadium de Toulouse but let it slip away, extending their winless run in Ligue 1 to three games.

On Saturday, Luis Castro will seek his first Ligue 1 away triumph as their coach, with this team winless in their last five league contests dating back to the previous campaign.

While they dropped two points the last time out, Nantes have not gone pointless in a league contest when scoring first since being hammered in the Principality by Monaco 7-1 in February.

Only six of their 25 Ligue 1 affairs this year ended in a victory for Nantes, the fewest of any French side having played the full period in the top flight over that span.

La Maison Jaune’s defending has been anything but top-class as the visitors, conceding in 19 successive Ligue 1 away matches, with only Serie A side Sassulo on a longer such run in the Big Five European leagues (29).

Brest Ligue 1 form:



Nantes Ligue 1 form:




Team News

Brest manager Eric Roy on February 1, 2025

In their victory last week, Brest were without Mama Balde, who had a thigh issue, while Lucas Tousart did not feature as he was recovering from a calf strain.

Remy Labeau put home his first goal in a Stade Brestois shirt since being loaned out to them by Lens but he left with what appeared to be an elbow injury in the second half, with Romain Del Castillo scoring the other goal in that match, though he is questionable on Saturday with muscle discomfort.

Meanwhile, Fabien Centonze was unavailable to Nantes in their previous game due to a knock, while Francis Coquelin was still recovering from a hamstring injury.

Mayckel Lahdo and Louis Leroux each found the back of the net for them on matchday six, the first goals of the season for both players.

Brest possible starting lineup:

Majecki; Lala, Chardonnet, Diaz, Locko; Chotard, Magnetti; Zogbe, Doumbia, Edimbe; Ajorque

Nantes possible starting lineup:

Lopes; Amian, Awaziem, Tati, Leroux; Hyun-seok, Mwanga, Tabibou; Guirassy, Abline, Lahdo


SM words green background

We say: Brest 2-0 Nantes

Brest seem to have regained their confidence, and their physical strength in the attacking third should be able to create some openings in this one.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:582740:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect8843:
Written by
Joel Lefevre
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Eric Roy Fabien Centonze Francis Coquelin Louis Leroux Lucas Tousart Luis Castro Mama Balde Mayckel Lahdo Remy Labeau Romain Del Castillo Football
rhs 2.0
3pm
Lewes
vs
Leiston
3pm
Rushden
vs
Malvern Town
3pm
Sittingbourne
vs
Hashtag United
3pm
Hyde
vs
Warrington Town
3pm
Hayes & Yeading
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
Bishop's Stortford
vs
Cray Wanderers
3pm
Dorchester
vs
Bideford
3pm
Basingstoke Town
vs
Shaftesbury Town
3pm
Havant & W'ville
vs
Tiverton Town
ET
Worcester City
2-2
Rugby Town
Pens.
(3-0)
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Canvey Island
FT
Bradford Park Av
2-1
Heaton Stannington
3pm
Harrow Borough
vs
Witham Town
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Shifnal Town FC
3pm
Leatherhead
vs
Ramsgate
3pm
Whitby
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Dulwich Hamlet
vs
Hendon
3pm
Carshalton
vs
Cheshunt
3pm
Chichester
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Cray Valley
vs
Berkhamsted
 
Widnes
P-P
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Silsden
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Quorn
vs
Corby Town
3pm
Anstey Nomads
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Cleethorpes Town
vs
Redditch United
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Stanway Rovers FC
vs
Uxbridge
3pm
Hadley
vs
Dartford
3pm
Bishop's Cleeve
vs
Sholing
3pm
Chatham Town
vs
Needham Market
3pm
Broadbridge Heath
vs
Billericay
3pm
AFC Portchester
vs
Taunton Town
3pm
Stockton Town
vs
Lower Breck
3pm
Workington
vs
FC United
3pm
Halesowen Town
vs
Leek Town
3pm
Waltham Abbey
vs
Waltham Forest
3pm
Aveley
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Thame
vs
Banbury
3pm
Westfield
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Yate Town
vs
Poole
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Bury Town
3pm
Bridlington Town
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Prescot Cables
vs
Lancaster
3pm
Evesham United
vs
Ilkeston
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Hungerford
3pm
St Ives Town
vs
Kettering
3pm
Royston
vs
Welling United
3pm
Plymouth P
vs
Gosport Borough
3pm
Rushall Olympic
vs
Spalding
3pm
Hartpury University
vs
Gloucester City
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Potters Bar Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Biggleswade
3pm
AFC Dunstable
vs
Folkestone Invicta
3pm
Real Bedford
vs
Stamford
3pm
Dunston
vs
Rylands
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Tilbury
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Weymouth
3pm
Sporting Club Inkberrow
vs
Stratford Town
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Grays Athletic
3pm
Wingate & Finchley
vs
VCD Athletic
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Clitheroe
3pm
Basford United
vs
Alvechurch
3pm
Barwell
vs
Bromsgrove Sporting


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!