Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer rumours and rumours, including a Premier League return for Jordan Henderson and a Real Madrid move to Osasuna for a 21-year-old attacker.

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is reportedly closing in on a move to Brentford.

Henderson is available on a free transfer this summer following his departure from Ajax, and there has been a host of speculation surrounding his future of late.

A number of Premier League clubs are believed to have been keeping a close eye on his situation, but according to Sky Sports News, the race has been won by Brentford.

The report claims that the England international is set to sign a two-year contract with the Bees.

The 35-year-old's experience and influence is believed to be regarded by Brentford as key, as the London club have just sold key midfielder Christian Norgaard to Arsenal.

Henderson represented Liverpool between 2011 and 2023, making close to 500 appearances for the club, including 360 outings in the top flight of English football.

The experienced midfielder also featured 71 times in the Premier League during his time at Sunderland, and the Black Cats have also been linked with a move for the midfielder.

Real Madrid attacker Munoz 'on verge' of Osasuna move

Meanwhile, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Osasuna have come to an agreement with Real Madrid over a deal for attacker Victor Munoz.

The 21-year-old spent time in the Barcelona youth system before joining Real Madrid, and he featured twice for Los Blancos at the 2025 Club World Cup.

Indeed, the Spaniard came off the bench against Al-Hilal and Pachuca in the early stages of the competition.

However, Romano is reporting that Munoz is now on the verge of leaving Bernabeu, with Osasuna coming to an agreement with the capital giants over a deal worth €6m (£5.2m).

Munoz has a record of 13 goals and seven assists in 63 appearances for Real Madrid Castilla, and he will now seemingly have the opportunity to become a regular at Osasuna.

Man United defender Aljofree joins Notts County on loan

Elsewhere, Manchester United defender Sonny Aljofree has made the move to League Two club Notts County on loan for the 2025-26 campaign.

A number of clubs are believed to have been interested in the 20-year-old, who made 25 appearances on loan at Accrington Stanley last term, but he will now be making the move to Notts County.

Notts County's director of Football Roberto Gagliardi said: “Sonny has all the traits of a modern-day defender – balancing an aggressive playing style with the ability to distribute the ball from the back.

“He’s capable of playing anywhere across the defensive line, mainly being deployed in a back four for Manchester United but often on the right of a back three during his impressive loan at Accrington.

“Sonny’s maturity is reflected in the leadership roles he’s been given and the high esteem he’s held in by United. Combined with the fact he’s the son of former Plymouth defender, Hasney Aljofree, he has a very strong footballing pedigree.

“We faced strong competition from a number of League One clubs to sign him and we look forward to supporting his continued development.”

Aljofree is yet to make his competitive first-team debut for Man United, although he did represent the club's senior side in pre-season matches in both 2023 and 2024.