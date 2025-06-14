Track all of Brentford's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

Brentford found their best form in the final stretch of the 2024-25 Premier League season, which helped lead the Bees to a 10th-placed finish.

After finishing ninth in 2022-23, the Bees dropped to 16th in the following season, and Brentford will be desperate to avoid another slip down the standings next term.

However, having lost long-term manager Thomas Frank to Tottenham Hotspur, Brentford must perfect their summer transfer window if they are to record another top-half finish, with potential ambitions of battling for the European places. in the summer window correct if they are to record another top-half finish.

The Bees did have three incomings and three outgoings in the mini transfer window ahead of the Club World Cup, and more deals are expected once the window reopens.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up every new signing and departure from Brentford's 2025 summer transfer window.

Brentford confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Caoimhin Kelleher (Â£12.5m, Liverpool)

Michael Kayode (Â£14.5m, Fiorentina)

Romelle Donovan (undisclosed, Birmingham City)

Brentford confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Mark Flekken (Â£11m, Bayer Leverkusen)

Ben Mee (free)

Ben Winterbottom (free)

How much have Brentford spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Brentford total spend summer 2025: Â£27m

Brentford total income summer 2025: Â£11m

Brentford total profit/loss summer 2025: -Â£16m

Latest Brentford transfer rumours

Brentford squad