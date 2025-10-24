Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash between Brentford and Liverpool.

Reigning champions Liverpool will be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they travel to the Gtech Community Stadium to face Brentford on Saturday night.

While the Reds thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday, the Bees secured a 2-0 top-flight win at West Ham United two days earlier, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

BRENTFORD

Out: Antoni Milambo (knee), Aaron Hickey (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Collins, Van den Berg, Pinnock; Kayode, Henderson, Yarmolyuk, Lewis-Potter; Damsgaard; Schade, Thiago

LIVERPOOL

Out: Giovanni Leoni (ACL), Alisson Becker (hamstring), Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring)

Doubtful: Ryan Gravenberch (ankle), Alexander Isak (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Ekitike

