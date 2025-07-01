Can you name Brazil's 2002 World Cup squad?

Sports Mole challenges you to name Brazil's 2002 FIFA World Cup squad on the 23rd anniversary of the Selecao's fifth triumph.

It has been 23 years since Luis Felipe Scolari's Brazil's triumphed at the 2002 World Cup finals, but the tournament hosted in South Korea and Japan lives fondly in the memory of fans around the globe.

With Ronaldo and his iconic haircut at the fore, Selecao took maximum points in the group stage, beating Turkey, Costa Rica and China - and scoring 11 goals - on their way to the knockouts.

Following that up with a straightforward 2-0 win over Belgium, and a famous victory over England in the quarter-finals that still keeps David Seaman up at night, Scolari's side squeezed past underdogs Turkey by just a goal-to-nil in the semi-finals.

Brazil went on to meet Germany, who had eliminated surprise performers and co-hosts South Korea in semis, in the final at the International Stadium in Yokohama, where Ronaldo go the better of golden ball-winner Oliver Kahn to score both goals in a legendary 2-0 win.

To celebrate the 23rd anniversary of the Verde-Amarela lifting their fifth World Cup, Sports Mole asks - can you name each member of Brazil's 2002 squad?