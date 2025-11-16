Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Brazil could line up for Tuesday's friendly match with Tunisia.

One of the biggest talking points from Brazil’s 2-0 win over Senegal was the unfortunate injury to centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes at the Emirates, which is expected to rule him out against Tunisia.

Gabriel limped off with what appears to be a groin problem, prompting Wesley Franca to come on as his replacement and Eder Militao to pair with Marquinhos at the heart of the defence, a combination likely to be retained on Tuesday.

Aside from the anticipated change at the back, Carlo Ancelotti may rotate other positions to give minutes to players who featured less against Senegal.

Joao Pedro is pushing for a start after a second-half cameo as a replacement for Matheus Cunha, while Richarlison remains an option to lead the attack.

Luiz Henrique could also feature on the flank, though displacing Estevao, who has caught the headlines with his recent performances, would be a tough call.

In midfield, Lucas Paqueta is another option, while Fabinho could step into the holding role in place of Casemiro, though Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior are likely to retain their attacking positions.

It would not be a surprise to see either John Victor or Bento in goal, giving Ederson a rest ahead of the encounter.

Brazil possible starting XI:

Bento; Franca, Marquinhos, Militao, Sandro; Fabinho, Paqueta; Estevao, Rodrygo; Vinicius, J Pedro



Adeyeye Oluwapelumi Written by

No Data Analysis info