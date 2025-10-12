Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch the international friendly between Japan and Brazil.

Fresh from their thumping 5-0 win over South Korea, five-time world champions Brazil turn their attention to Japan in their latest international friendly.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti is hoping to build some momentum ahead of the 2026 World Cup, and his men will be looking to put on a show on the same soil which saw them lift the 2002 crown.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Japan vs. Brazil kick off?

The international friendly will kick off at 11.30am BST on Tuesday morning.

Where is Japan vs. Brazil being played?

Tuesday's international clash will take place in the Japanese capital, with the 48,013 capacity Ajinomoto Stadium set to host proceedings.

Japan have not played in Tokyo since their 1-0 win over North Korea back in March 2024.

Brazil, on the other hand, have not played over in Japan since their 1-0 win back in June 2022, when Neymar Jr scored a second-half penalty.

How to watch Japan vs. Brazil in the UK

TV channels

In the United Kingdom, supporters will not be able to watch the game on television.

Online streaming

There are no online streaming platforms in the UK who are set to broadcast Tuesday's match.

Highlights

Social media accounts of both the Japanese and the Brazilian national teams are expected to offer clips, while their YouTube channels are likely to post highlights.

Japan vs. Brazil: Who will win the World Cup warm-up?

Finishing fifth in their World Cup qualifying campaign was a bitter disappointment for Brazil, who are now looking to rebuild confidence with a series of friendlies.

Scoring five goals against South Korea was a step in the right direction, though Ancelotti and his men will now be looking for a step up in opposition against Japan.

Speaking of the Samurai Blue, they are unbeaten in their last 14 home games and they will be looking to build their own momentum ahead of next summer's World Cup.



Sebastian Sternik Written by

