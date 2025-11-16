Preview:Brazil vs Tunisia - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's International Friendlies clash between Brazil and Tunisia, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Lille’s Stade Pierre-Mauroy will host Brazil and Tunisia on Tuesday as both nations continue their build-up toward the 2026 World Cup in North America.

This will be only the third meeting between the two sides, with the Selecao having claimed emphatic victories in their previous friendly encounters.

Match preview

The recent international windows have seen Brazil play back-to-back friendlies against teams from the same continent, and the first of both pairs have ended in victories.

The Selecao opened their October programme by sweeping aside South Korea in a comfortable 5-0 win before slipping to a disappointing 3-2 defeat against Japan, a result that contributed to the South American giants’ fall from sixth to seventh in the FIFA world ranking.

A similar pattern was seen in September when a defeat to Bolivia in their final qualifier saw them drop in global standing, although the five-time champions still secured a place at the World Cup and extended their proud record of appearing at every edition of the tournament.

November has begun on a brighter note for Carlo Ancelotti’s men after a 2-0 victory over Senegal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, thanks to first-half goals from Chelsea youngster Estevao and Manchester United midfielder Casemiro.

Things are beginning to take shape under Ancelotti, who has won four of his seven matches since arriving in May, though Tuesday brings another stern test given the success against Senegal was only Brazil’s second win in their last five outings against African opponents.

The other African side beaten by the Selecao in that period, Tunisia were humbled 5-1 when both teams met in a friendly at the Parc des Princes in 2022, having also lost 4-1 in their first encounter in 1973.

However, the Carthage Eagles approach this one with optimism, currently unbeaten in four matches during a run that included a remarkable World Cup qualifiers campaign in which they secured an automatic ticket with nine wins from 10 games and finished as one of only two sides not to concede.

Since rounding off the preliminaries with 6-0 and 3-0 victories over Sao Tome and Principe and Namibia, respectively, Sami Trabelsi’s men have recorded a 1-1 draw with Mauritania to end a three-match losing streak in friendlies, while their 3-2 win over Jordan snapped their previously winless sequence in such outings.

Currently 43rd in the world, the North African side climbed three spots in FIFA’s latest ranking and will look to take something from Tuesday’s contest to build the best possible momentum heading into the African Cup of Nations in December.

Brazil International Friendlies form:





W



L



W





Brazil form (all competitions):





W



W



L



W



L



W





Tunisia International Friendlies form:





W



L



L



L



D



W





Tunisia form (all competitions):





W



L



W



W



D



W





Team News

The only blemish for Brazil in Saturday’s win over Senegal was an injury to Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes, who limped off with what appears to be a groin problem and is therefore unlikely to feature.

Eder Militao is expected to partner Marquinhos at the heart of defence, while Wesley Franca is set to start at right-back, although Fabricio Bruno offers another option across the back line.

Ancelotti was full of praise for Chelsea wonderkid Estevao, who has now registered three goals across his last three games, taking his tally to four in 10 appearances for the national side.

The 18-year-old could retain his place in the Italian manager’s flexible 4-2-2-2 system but would drift mainly to the right flank while Rodrygo, Vinicius Jnr and Matheus Cunha interchange in the other attacking positions.

With Ancelotti likely to rotate in order to hand minutes to others, it would not be a surprise to see Joao Pedro from the off, with Richarlison also pushing for involvement and Fabinho and Paqueta competing for places in midfield.

Tunisia boss Trabelsi has fielded entirely different lineups in his last two matches but is expected to deploy a stronger side here considering the calibre of opposition.

First-choice goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen is expected to return between the posts, while Ali Abdi should continue at left-back and offer his attacking contribution after finding the net last time out.

Experienced centre-back Montassar Talbi, who also scored in that match, is likely to partner either Yassine Meriah or Dylan Bronn in central defence.

Firas Chaouat may return to lead the line in this encounter, which could see Hazem Mastouri drop to the bench.

Brazil possible starting lineup:

Bento; Franca, Marquinhos, Militao, Sandro; Fabinho, Paqueta; Estevao, Rodrygo; Vinicius, Pedro

Tunisia possible starting lineup:

Dahmen; Abdi, Talbihis, Meriah, Valery; Skhiri; Saad, Mejbri, Ghabi, Layouni; Chaouat

We say: Brazil 2-0 Tunisia

Despite Tunisia’s impressive recent run, Brazil present a far sterner challenge than the opposition they have faced of late and their dominance in the previous two meetings suggests the South American heavyweights should secure victory once again.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Adeyeye Oluwapelumi Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email